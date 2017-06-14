Lions ranked #6 in Class 2A

Clear Lake moved its record to 8-5 and 4-1 in the conference and are currently ranked number six in Class 2A.

Webster City 6, CL 0

According to Coach Seth Thompson, Webster City dominated every phase of the game and it showed on the scoreboard, as the Lions were shutout, 6-0, on Monday, June 5, at home.

“Their pitcher was perhaps the best pitcher we have seen all year and we just couldn’t string any hits together to put enough pressure on their defense,” said Coach Seth Thompson.

Erik McHenry and Nathan Tofte were the only Clear Lake players able to get a hit.

Evan Krause took the loss on the mound. He gave up two hits and two runs and struck out three batters. Zach Lester pitched seven innings, giving up four hits, four runs and striking out three.

CL 8, Central Springs 3

The Lions picked up a road win on Tuesday, June 6, when they traveled to Central Springs.

Clear Lake jumped to an early lead, with a 7-0 lead after four innings of play. The Lions scored one run in the top of the fifth. Central Springs got something going in the bottom of the fifth, plating three runs. Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh inning to give the Lions the 8-3 victory.

“Our defense made some nice plays and it was great to get the win against a team that has been playing well all season,” said Coach Seth Thompson.

Another key to the Lion win was pitcher Ben Finn. Finn got the win on the mound. He gave up five hits, three runs and he struck out seven batters.

“We didn’t really swing the bats very well, but luckily Ben pitched a great game for us and we were able to take advantage of some walks and errors by their defense to secure the win,” said Thompson.

The Lions only managed four hits in the game. Nathan Tofte recorded two of those hits. He also scored three runs and had one RBI. Zach Lester and Chase Stuver each recorded a double. Lester led the team with two RBIs.

CL 7, St. Edmond 3

Clear Lake pitcher Jackson Hamlin pitched a complete game to lead the Lions to a 7-3 victory over St. Edmond on Wednesday, June 7.

Hamlin struck out 10 batters and gave up seven hits in the game.

“Our defense and pitching was the story tonight. Even though our offense didn’t collect a large number of hits, they came through with hits in some key spots and took advantage