Lions push win steak to seven

The Clear Lake boys pushed their win streak to seven and tightened their grip on the top spot in the North Central Conference with three wins last week. The Lions are now 13-4 overall and 10-1 in the NCC with four games (three in the NCC) remaining on the regular schedule.

The Lions started the week hosting Iowa Falls-Alden (6-8, 3-7) Tuesday. Friday they will be at Fort Dodge St. Edmond (10-7, 8-3).

CL 61, Algona 53

The Lions started the week on the road at Algona (7-3) Tuesday, with a leg-up on the conference title on the line.

“This was a huge showdown if we want to win a conference title, as they were one game behind us,” explained Lions Coach Jeremey Ainley. “With no practice because of a snow day, I was happy with how we came out and shot the ball fairly well and executed.”

The Lions were able to take a four-point lead after one quarter of play, 16-12, and maintained the margin at halftime, 27-23.

Zach Lester led the Lions’ first half charge, scoring 14 of his game-high 32 points by the break.

Solid defense allowed the Lions to extend their lead to 12 heading into the final quarter.

But the Bulldogs weren’t ready to throw in the towel on their home court. They made a run and were able to cut the lead to one in the fourth quarter. The Lions responded to the challenge and went on a 6-0 run of their own to secure the win, 61-53.

In addition to his 32 points, Lester dished out five assists and pulled down four rebounds. Sam Pedelty hit some big shots and gave the Lions 10 points. Tate Storbeck shot it well and scored eight and had a team-high six rebounds.

Jared Penning finished with four points, Sean Wendel had three, and Drew Enke and Andrew Formanek each scored two points in the win.

CL 57, Crestwood 56

The Lions stepped outside of the conference Thursday and were again on the road at Cresco.

“We knew it would be a tough environment versus a traditionally tough opponent and they would not disappoint,” said Coach Ainley about the Crestwood Cadets. “They started out on fire and were we able to sustain their first couple of punches and able to fight back in the first quarter.”

Clear Lake clung to a 17-16 lead after the first quarter of play and relied on their defense to take the lead into halftime up by two, 28-26.

The Lions strung together some baskets and went into the fourth quarter feeling good up by eight, 46-38. However, Crestwood made a couple of runs to actually take the lead by two with a minute to go.

“Drew Enke had a great look that rimmed out and forced us to foul with :20 seconds left,” said Coach Ainley. “They missed the free throw and we were left with another possession to tie or win the game.”

The Lions put the ball in the hands of top scorer, Zach Lester, and the senior delivered.

“Zach came down and we calmly executed a set for him to create. After they took away the first option, Zach got a screen from Jaylen (DeVries) and hit a fade away three from the top of the key to put us up one with five seconds to go,” recalled Coach Ainley. “We defended just good enough to hurry a shot attempt at the end and escaped northeast Iowa with a one point victory.”

Lester led the team with 23 points and six assists. Drew Enke had a great shooting night, including three three-pointers in the second half to finish with 12 points and four rebounds. Tate Storbeck had 11 points and four rebounds.

“I was really happy with our big guys to all score, and rebound well, as well,” added the coach.

Sean Wendel scored four points and had four rebounds. DeVries had five points and five rebounds. Jared Penning and Andrew Formanek each finished with two points. Formanek had a team-high six rebounds.

“It was a great road win in a tough environment and a great