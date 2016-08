The Clear Lake Lions football team has been working hard in practice as they prepare for the 2016 season. (Above) Head Coach Jared DeVries works with the lineman during a recent practice. The Lions open the season this Friday night as they travel to Mason City. The 9th grade team takes the field at 4:45 p.m., followed by the Varsity at 7:30 p.m. This Friday is Black Out Night and all fans are asked to dress in black to show school spirit and support of the team. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy