Lions place third at State Golf Meet

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake boys golf team include (L-R): Coach Mike Oimoen, Eric Ritter, Carter Backhaus, Jack Barragy, Jackson Hamlin, Tyler Eaton, Tate Storbeck, Andrew Crane, Coach Eric Perry. -Submitted photo

The Clear Lake boys golf team secured a third place finish in the Class 3A boys golf meet held on Friday, May 25, at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, in Fort Dodge.

“I think this marks the program’s 16th time in the last 18 years that we’ve been at state and placed high. The boys kept the tradition moving in the right direction, even with the unbearable season we had with mother nature,” said Coach Eric Perry.

The team posted a 320 on day one and a 311 on the second day, just one stroke out of second place. Central Dewitt won the title with a two-day total of 609. Nevada finished at 630 and Clear Lake 631.

Tate Storbeck and Tyler Eaton finished back-to-back in 11th and 12th place respectively. Storbeck ended with a 154 and Eaton with 156.

“Tate was really bombing the ball. His distance gave him an advantage over many golfers,” said Perry. “Tyler’s short game and Mid-Iron game pulled him along.”

Rounding out the score was Jackson Hamlin, who tied for 22nd place with 160. Jack Barragy ended with 161.

“Jackson Hamlin was disappointed in his putting,” said Perry. “He wanted to play well in his last high school met and that put a lot of pressure on him. He played well at last year’s State tournament, so he was pumped up to duplicate that again this year.”

“Jack Barragy broke into the 70s for the first time. He has matured and was ready to play today,” said Perry.

Also competing in the tournament was Carter Backhaus and Andrew Crane. Backhaus finished the tournament carding a 174 and Crane a 198.

“I’m glad Carter and Andrew got to play. It’s great experience to play in a pressure situation. I’m hoping the interest will stay there all summer long. They should be a big part of the Clear Lake program for three more years,” said Perry.

The Lions will only graduate senior Jackson Hamlin, who has been a huge part of the program and a good leader. Coach Perry also praised his assistant coach, Mike Oimoen, who helped the team mature their swings in the short amount of practice time they had.