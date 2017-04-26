Lions on a roll

(Above) Kyle Calaguas, along with fellow teammate Thomas Storbeck, earned medalist honors at Clear Lake’s home meet on Tuesday.

Spencer

The Lions had their best outing of the season while playing in a 12-team tournament Monday, April 10, at Spencer. Clear Lake finished just one stroke behind Webster City, which posted a score of 310 to win the title. Spencer was third with 315.

The Lions were paced by Kyle Calaguas, who finished in a three-way tie for third with a 75. Thomas Storbeck shot a 76 and finished in a tie for sixth. Alex Snelling completed his round in a three way tie for eighth place with a 77. Jackson Hamlin and Tate Storbeck each fired 83s for the Lions. Evan Krause came in with an 87.

“Kyle and Thomas really lead our team today. Both of them were near par golf almost all day,” said Coach Eric Perry. “Thomas hit the ball in the fairway, while Kyle was scrambling well with his irons. This is the team we need. A lot of pressure, but we need Kyle and Thomas to do this every time. Alex played his best golf of the year today. I enjoyed watching him have fun. Our whole team shows brilliance at times.”

CL 148, C-G 169, Humboldt 179

The Lions rolled to victories over North Central Conference foes Clarion-Goldfield and Humboldt in a triangular played Tuesday, April 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Golf Course.

Kyle Calaguas and Thomas Storbeck earned medalist honors with a 35 and 36 respectively. Evan Krause fired a 37 and Tate Storbeck had a 40 to round out the team total. Jackson Hamlin was next with a 41 and Alex Snelling had a 42.

As great as the varsity win was, the junior varsity performance was what Coach Eric Perry wanted to talk about.

“I really want to praise the JV. Ryan Leisure shot a 35. Here is a standout Division I wrestler, going out for golf his senior year for the first time. We need more student athletes swallowing their pride and participating in JV competition. Ryan could make most varsity golf lineups in the state. Very few students will step up to that challenge. I’m very proud of Ryan, this will make him a better competitor as he moves forward.”

Tyler Eaton was also stellar in the JV meet,

