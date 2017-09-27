Lions off to 3-0 start in Class 2A District 2

(Above) Alex Snelling found a hole after getting the hand-off from quarterback Jaylen DeVries (11). Also pictured for Clear Lake is Jared Penning (79) and Sean Wendel (74). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake sits atop the Class 2A District 2 standings this week, along with New Hampton. Both teams are off to 3-0 starts in the district, as the Lions blanked Forest City (0-5) by a score of 29-0 Friday night. New Hampton topped Clarion-Goldfield, 32-25.

Against the Indians, the sixth ranked Lions used stifling defense and a persistent offense to post the shutout.

“Our defense definitely played well— and has been for a few weeks,” said Coach Jared DeVries.

The Indians ended the game with a mere one-yard gained on the ground. Forest City quarterback Luke Johnson was sacked twice and the Lion D caused two interceptions and a fumble. Johnson was held to 13/24 passing for 88-yards.

The Lions got on the scoreboard early with a sustained drive. Alex Snelling, filling in for the injured Speed Toyne, pounded the ball down the field. Then quarterback Jaylen DeVries hit Drew Enke for a 22-yard touchdown pass. A Zach Lester PAT made the score 7-0.

After a number of quick three-and-outs, the Lion defense set up Clear Lake’s second score. A blocked punt gave Clear Lake the ball at the 11. Sophomore Nick Danielson carried the ball in to give his team a two touchdown lead.

The defense continued to shine throughout the second quarter.

A fumbled punt return again ignited another Lion drive, but the Indians stopped the momentum with an interception. It was their only pick of the night, as DeVries completed 12 of 20 pass attempts for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions went into the halftime break with a 22-0 lead, thanks to another Enke reception and power run by Snelling with one-minute to play in the half. The Lions used a little trickery to pad their score. Lester faked the PAT and raced to the end zone for a successful two-point conversion.

The third quarter was scoreless for both teams, but the Lions added a final score on a 63-yard pass play from DeVries to Lester. Lester’s third successful PAT made the final 29-0.

Coach Jared DeVries said his team will need to work on its ground game. The Lions finished with 112-yards rushing, led by Snelling 65-yards on 20 carries. Rhys Glidden had 16-yards on six totes and Danielson collected 13-yards on eight rushes. DeVries ran the ball nine times for 10-yards and Lester picked up eight-yards on one carry.

Lester was the leading receiver, grabbing four passes for 90-yards. Enke finished with 54-yards on four receptions, while Danielson had 21-yards on three and Snelling had 14-yards on one reception. Glidden caught one pass for six-yards.

The Lion defense swarmed the Indians all night long.

Luke Eggers had one of the picks and a fumble recovery. Stuver made the other interception. Eggers also led the team with five solo and four tackle assists. One of his solo tackles was made for a loss.

Kade Hambly was also on a defensive mission. The junior made five solo tackles and three assists. He had one solo tackle for a loss and a solo sack.

Glidden was credited with four solo tackles and two assists. Lester, Stuver, Nico McPherrin, Joey Monson and Sean Wendel had two solo tackles apiece and assists.

“Luke Eggers was outstanding for the second week in a row,” said Coach DeVries, noting that the production chart kept by Lions coaches had him at almost 40. The week before teammate Joey Monson hit 50 in productivity. “We have a ton of guys playing well and their effort is great.”

This week the Lions host Hampton-Dumont (0-5) for a District 2 game. The Bulldogs fell to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35-20 in their last game.

“Playing a winless team always makes you uneasy as a coach that the players might overlook them. But we have smart kids and they recognize that H-D has a good ball club,” said DeVries. “They top the district in offensive stats and present a lot of challenges for us.”

Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Lions Field.

SCORES FROM 9-22

CLASS 2A DIST. 2

Clear Lake 29, Forest City 0

GHV 35, H-D 20

New Hampton 32, Clarion 25

Osage 21, Cresco 20

UPCOMING GAMES FOR CLASS 2A DIST. 2

H-D @ Clear Lake

GHV @ CGD

New Hampton @ Cresco

Osage @ Forest City