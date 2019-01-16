Lions looking strong as Sectionals and Districts draw near

By Marianne Gasaway

It was a great week to be a Clear Lake wresting fan. The Lions posted some exciting wins against North Iowa competition and are looking strong as Sectional and District Tournament time approaches.

CL 48, Charles City 34

The Lions finished off their regular season home stands with a win over Charles City on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

The meet started at 285, where Lester moved Kade Hambly up against the Comets’ heavy weight.

“A little strategy went into this, as we wanted to start off with a fall to get the momentum going. Kade got it for us,” said Lester.

Sam Nelson and Connor Morey both recorded falls at 113 and 120 to put the Lions ahead, 18-6.

“Charles City got the draw at 126, so we had to show first,” explained Coach Lester. “Isaiah Smith wrestles and we threw Caden Jones in at 132. Caden gave up the first take down but reversed his kid late and was able to record a fall with one-second left in the period. That was a big swing match for us and Caden did an amazing job.”

A forfeit at 138 and another pin at 145 by Max Soto continued the Lions’ lead.

A good match at 152 was expected, as Clear Lake’s Braxton Doebel competed against Carter Profitt. The two had met on the mats only a few days earlier and Doebel got a close win. This time Doebel wrestled more aggressively and was able to hold the lead the whole match. He recorded a fall late in the third period. Another late period fall by Dylan Kruckenberg at 195 made the spread of the score.

“Being out three guys, I am very proud of the way we had our JV step up to fill these positions,” added Coach Lester.

285: Kade Hambly (CL) over Chase Crooks (CC) (Fall 0:41) 106: Jacob Vais (CC) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 1:27) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Justin Shelton (CC) (Fall 1:12) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Jacob Sindlinger (CC) (Fall 3:04) 126: Alec Staudt (CC) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Fall 2:18) 132: Caden Jones (CL) over Colton Crooks (CC) (Fall 1:59) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over (CC) (For.) 145: Max Soto (CL) over Cesar Gonzalez (CC) (Fall 1:11) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Carter Proffitt (CC) (Fall 5:52) 160: Elliott Sinnwell (CC) over Thomas Gansen (CL) (MD 19-9) 170: Caden Collins (CC) over Hunter Trenary (CL) (Fall 2:39) 182: Dylan Koresh (CC) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 0:33) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Jack Sindlinger (CC) (Fall 4:33) 220: Ryan Zuspan (CC) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 1:01)

Triangular

The Lions participated in a triangular with North Central Conference foes Hampton-Dumont and Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday, Jan. 10.

Clear Lake battled Hampton-Dumont in the first match of the night. The dual came down to the wire, with the Lions winning on criteria, 37-36.

“We were able to accumulate more pins, which was the deciding criteria,” explained Coach Lester.

Eric Faught (132), Bryan Hillyer (138), Braxton Doebel (152), Thomas Gansen (160) and Kade Hambly (220) provided pins for the Lions.

“This was a great learning dual for our team. We did not have the greatest past two days of practice and it showed. Mentally we were not completed invested,” said Coach Lester.

The Lions didn’t have much time to celebrate their close win over the Bulldogs. They regrouped for decisive win over Iowa Falls-Alden, putting up 57 points. “We had a great dual against Iowa Falls putting up 57 points.”

“We slid Caden Jones in at 138 and he recorded a fall. All other weights moved up, which helped the team greatly,” said Coach Lester. “Bryan Hillyer had a great match, but just fell short at the end.”

CL 37, H-D 36

106: Jakyb Kapp (HD) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 0:10) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Jack Showalter (HD) (Dec 4-2) 120: Carl Barkema (HD) over Conner Morey (CL) (Dec 11-10) 126: Jaycob Martzahn (HD) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (TF 15-0 5:20) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Max O`Dell (HD) (Fall 1:01) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Tomas Cavazos (HD) (Fall 1:59) 145: Max Soto (CL) over David Cornejo (HD) (Dec 7-2) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Braden Hansen (HD) (Fall 0:51) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Joshua Kew (HD) (Fall 5:15) 170: Bryan Flores (HD) over Hunter Trenary (CL) (Fall 0:44) 182: Logan Walker (HD) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 3:36) 195: Dalton Chipp (HD) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) (MD 13-3) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Wyatt Folkerts (HD) (Fall 1:11) 285: Emilio Valenzuela (HD) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 2:54)

CL 57, IF-A 15

132: Eric Faught (CL) over Jack Ites (IFA) (Fall 3:06) 138: Caden Jones (CL) over Dalton Furns (IFA) (Fall 1:09) 145: Riley Burke (IFA) over Brian Hillyer (CL) (Dec 8-3) 152: Max Soto (CL) over Cayden Howland (IFA) (Dec 5-0) 160: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Levi Henderson (IFA) (Fall 1:04) 170: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Gabe Hadwiger (IFA) (Fall 1:39) 182: Nic Warrington (IFA) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Dec 8-5) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Sha Loewen (IFA) (Fall 1:26) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over McKade Eisentrager (IFA) (Fall 3:41) 285: AJ Stevenson (CL) over Tanner Hoversten (IFA) (Fall 0:23) 106: Brody Hoversten (IFA) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 0:00) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Jackson Kobe (IFA) (Fall 2:37) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Evan Ackerman (IFA) (Fall 0:58) 126: Mason Kent (IFA) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Dec 7-1)

Osage Duals

Clear Lake went 2-3 at Saturday’s Osage Duals. The Lions avenged a loss earlier in the year against Independence and defeated Dike-New Hartford.

“A couple of matches went our way to give us the win this time (against Independence),” said Coach Lester. “Sam Nelson recorded a fall against his earlier loss this season against Isaiah Weber.”

A highlight of the event was Eric Faught’s 150th win. Faught, who is undefeated in his senior season, hit the milestone in the first dual of the day.

“It is very monumental for a wrestler to receive 150 wins. I am proud of Eric’s accomplishments,” said Coach Lester.

In the dual with Dike-New Hartford, Lester again moved his lineup, throwing in Caden Jones, who was able to get a fall, followed by Faught with a fall at 138. Bryan Hillyer’s decision at 145 helped the team.

“A big thanks goes out to these three for moving up a weight class to help out the team. It really shows what we are capable when we work together,” said Lester.

After a 2-0 start in the morning, the Lions fell in three good duals against Kasson-Mantorville (62-9), Osage (48-24) and Humboldt (41-28).

Clear Lake finished with two all-tournament wrestlers, Eric Faught and Braxton Doebel, going 5-0 on the day.

CL 51, D-NH 24

145: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Reece Roberts (DNH) (Dec 2-1) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Tristan Cleveland (DNH) (Fall 0:35) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Cole Graves (DNH) (Fall 3:39) 170: Aidan Walters (DNH) over (CL) (For.) 182: Nathan Graves (DNH) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 1:10) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Joe Folkerts (DNH) (Fall 1:26) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Daniel Graves (DNH) (Fall 4:22) 285: Jacob Leohr (DNH) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 5:14) 106: Gavin Rich (CL) over (DNH) (For.) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over (DNH) (For.) 120: Dylan Ohrt (DNH) over Conner Morey (CL) (SV-1 11-9) 126: Grant Bixby (DNH) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Dec 9-2) 132: Caden Jones (CL) over Dillon Nissen (DNH) (Fall 0:39) 138: Eric Faught (CL) over Jace Petersen (DNH) (Fall 1:12)

Humboldt 41, CL 28

160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Tyler Vitzthum (H) (Dec 9-4) 170: Levi Naeve (H) over (CL) (For.) 182: Tanner McKimmey (H) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Dec 7-1) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Joel Osborn (H) (MD 17-5) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Colton Goodell (H) (Fall 2:53) 285: Justin Jones (H) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 1:20) 106: Dylan Vaudt (H) over Geoff Miller (CL) (Fall 0:45) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Cole Nelson (H) (Dec 8-5) 120: Cresten Craven (H) over Conner Morey (CL) (Fall 3:42) 126: Colby Clarken (H) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (TF 15-0 5:47) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Jordan Jensen (H) (Fall 1:06) 138: Timmy Larson (H) over Brian Hillyer (CL) (Dec 8-5) 145: Joey Busse (H) over Hunter Riech (CL) (Fall 0:45) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over (H) (For.)

Osage 48, CL 24

170: Owen Muller (O) over (CL) (For.) 182: Spencer Mooberry (O) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 0:53) 195: Keaton Muller (O) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) (Dec 10-7) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over (O) (For.) 285: Jett Nehls (O) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 3:08) 106: Spencer Adams (O) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 0:26) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Joe Jacobs (O) (Fall 5:53) 120: Joe Sullivan (O) over Conner Morey (CL) (Dec 11-4) 126: Averee Abben (O) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Fall 2:41) 132: Ryan Adams (O) over Caden Jones (CL) (Fall 1:53) 138: Eric Faught (CL) over Brody Roll (O) (Fall 2:48) 145: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Noah O`Malley (O) (Dec 4-3) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Colin Muller (O) (Dec 10-3) 160: Zach Williams (O) over Thomas Gansen (CL) (Fall 1:08)

CL 39, Independence 37

132: Teegan McEnany (I) over Caden Jones (CL) (MD 10-2) 138: Eric Faught (CL) over Tyler Trumblee (I) (Fall 0:50) 145: Brady Webb (I) over Brian Hillyer (CL) (Dec 7-2) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over (I) (For.) 160: Cole Davis (I) over Thomas Gansen (CL) (Fall 1:23) 170: Joe Priebe (I) over (CL) (For.) 182: Marcus Beatty (I) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 3:05) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Christian Kremer (I) (Fall 3:17) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Dylan Reuther (I) (Fall 0:28) 285: Drew Evans (I) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 1:40) 106: Gavin Rich (CL) over (I) (For.) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Isaiah Weber (I) (Fall 4:55) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Thomas Matteson (I) (Dec 8-7) 126: Caleb Straw (I) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Fall 3:33)

Kasson-Mantorville (KAMA) 62, CL 9

106: Jace Minelli (KM) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 0:23) 113: Logan Vaughan (KM) over Sam Nelson (CL) (Dec 11-6) 120: Robby Horsman (KM) over Conner Morey (CL) (Fall 0:32) 126: Brian Finley (KM) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Fall 0:51) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Matthew Harfmann (KM) (Dec 10-4) 138: Tanner Paulson (KM) over Brian Hillyer (CL) (MD 12-2) 145: Carlos Ruffo (KM) over Hunter Riech (CL) (Fall 0:43) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Nic VanOort (KM) (Fall 0:16) 160: Jacob Keller (KM) over Thomas Gansen (CL) (Dec 12-5) 170: Bennett Berge (KM) over (CL) (For.) 182: Patrick Kennedy (KM) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 0:18) 195: Grant Parrish (KM) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) (Fall 1:58) 220: Garsen Schorr (KM) over Kade Hambly (CL) (Dec 3-0) 285: Anthony Moe-Tucker (KM) over AJ Stevenson (CL) (Fall 1:16)