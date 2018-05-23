Lions looking for a repeat

The Clear Lake boys golf team will battle to add another State championship to their school’s history this week in Fort Dodge. The Lions, who were the Class 2A State champion last season, shot a 309 at Friday’s Regional meet at Pin Oak Golf Club in Manchester to advance to the Class 3A championship this season. Defending Class 3A champion Central DeWitt edged the Lions at the regional meet with a score of 306.

Clear Lake has qualified 15 out of the last 18 years for the State tournament.

“We had DeWitt on the ropes, until their number two golfer shot 69, the lowest we’ve seen this year,” said Clear Lake Coach Eric Perry. “We’ve come a long way. On April 15 we shot 386 in our first tournament of the year. Today we shot 77 strokes less.”

The Lions were led by Tate Storbeck with a score of 75. Storbeck tied for third in the individual standings.

“Tate settled down and played like where he left off last year. Tate birdied the first hole and played smart with all pars and four bogies the rest of the way,” explained Perry.

Next was Carter Backhaus, who Perry called “the story of the day.” Backhaus shot a career best of 76 and

