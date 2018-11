The Clear Lake boys basketball team faced Mason City Newman Catholic in a “Hall of Pride Scrimmage on Monday night, Nov. 19, in the Clear Lake gym. The Lions dominated in their first outing of the season, defeating the Knights, 71-48. Pictured is Drew Enke bringing the ball down the floor. The Lions kick off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at home against West Fork. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy