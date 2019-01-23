Lions in command of the North Central Conference

By Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys basketball team continued to ride the wave of success. The Lions pushed their record to 13-0 with a win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows last week. They are in command in the North Central Conference at 8-0.

This week the Lions moved their previously scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 22 game to Monday night to stay ahead of forecasted bad weather. They are slated to host Crestwood Thursday Jan. 24, and travel to Fort Dodge St. Edmond Friday, Jan. 25.

CL 60, C-G-D 49

The Lions got off to a bit of a slow start, but finished strong in a 60-49 NCC matchup with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

“I thought we were a little sluggish right from the start – didn’t defend to our capabilities and credit to them on making shots,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley.

The Lions led after one quarter, 15-13, and continued to make just enough shots to stay ahead at half, 29-24.

In the second half the Cowboys responded with three-pointers each time the Lions began to pull ahead. Finally in the fourth Clear Lake was able to string together enough stops to pull away and pull out the win.

Andrew Formanek had a career high with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Tate Storbeck finished with 15 points and Carson Toebe had seven points and eight assists. Jaylen DeVries had a good night with four points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The remainder of Clear Lake’s scoring was provided by Drew Enke with seven and Kody Kearns with four points.

“Overall it was a win. We didn’t defend very well, even though we held them to 32 percent shooting,” said Coach Ainley. “Unfortunately, we didn’t shoot it very well and had way too many turnovers. We look forward to getting back out on the court and playing a better game.”