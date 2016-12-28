Lions in a slump

(Above) Clear Lake freshman Nick Danielson brings the ball down the floor against a tough Mason City defender, Danielson gave the Lions a nice spark off the bench. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Mason City and Iowa Falls sent the Clear Lake boys into the holiday break with a three game slump. A pair of losses put the Lions at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the North Central Conference.

The Lions return to action Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. Friday and Saturday they will be at home against Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Forest City.

Mason City 78, CL 71

The Lions made a huge comeback against Class 4A county rival Mason City, but the Mohawks took home bragging rights and a 78-71 victory Monday, Dec. 19.

“We knew that it would be a tough match up against a good 4A opponent and we gave a great effort,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley. “Every time that we would make a run in the first half they seemed to make a couple of shots.”

The Mohawks and Lions shot almost the same percentage in the first half, but Mason City took almost twice as many shots and held a 19-14 lead after the first quarter of play and had the Lions down 10 at half, 42-32.

The Lions were also plaqued by turnovers. They committed 12 in the first half, compared to only two for the Mohawks.

“We mixed it up defensively in the third quarter and were able to hit some shots,” said Ainley. “Nick Danielson gave us a spark off the bench, hitting two big back-to-back threes, and we were able to cut it to a one-point game twice.”

Danielson hit his treys late in the third quarter to pull the Lions to within three, 54-51. A pair of free throws from Jaylen DeVries made the score 56-53 at the end of the third period.

The Lions outscored the Mohawks 21-14 in the third.

Midway through the final period the Lions were within one, 61-60 on a bucket by Thomas Storbeck, but the Mohawks went on a nine-point run before Storbeck scored again to make the score 69-63. That was as close as the Lions could get. Danielson and DeVries sunk late three-pointers for the 78-71 final.

“In the fourth quarter we had our chances, but unfortunately we had too many ill advised turnovers that ending up costing us a shot,” said Ainley.

Storbeck shot it well and led the team with 27 points. Zach Lester played a good game with 16 points and seven assists. Danielson finished with nine points and Devries continues to improve and scored seven points.

Cody Matz added four points, Drew Enke and Torian Lee had three apiece, and Jared Penning finished with two points.

Penning and Lester were the leaders on the board with three apiece.

Mason City out-rebounded the Lions, 20-16. Both teams shot 55 percent in the game, but the Mohawks had more shot opportunities, largely due to the number of turnovers they forced. The Lions turned the ball over 18 times, while Mason had just eight turnovers.

Clear Lake also kept itself in the game with good free throw shooting. The Lions were 19/23 from the line, including 11/12 shooting from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.

“I was pleased with the way we shot the ball as a team, as it gave us a shot at the upset,” said Ainley.

IF-A 74, CL 72 (OT)

After controlling the game for almost three and one-half quarters, Iowa Falls-Alden stunned the Lions, 74-72, in overtime Tuesday night, Dec. 20.

“Unfortunately, we let up at the end and had to rely on a buzzer beater three-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime,” explained Coach Ainley.

The Lions jumped out to a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter and were up eight at halftime, 36-28, after leading by as many as 12 in the first half.

Clear Lake continued to lead into the fourth, but again had some untimely turnovers and took some quick shots with the lead that gave the Cadets some easy baskets.

In overtime, the visiting Lions were down by as many as six, but fought back and had a three-pointer by Zach Lester at the end of the game to win it that was halfway down and rimmed out.

“We had five guys in double figures, which for us is great to see,” said Coach Ainley.

Thomas Storbeck led the Lions with 15 points and Cody Matz had a great shooting night with 13 points. Jared Penning was solid all-around with 11 points and seven rebounds and Jaylen Devries and Drew Enke were effective off the bench with 10 and seven points respectively.

Penning and Enke were the leaders on the boards with seven rebounds apiece.

“We are young at some spots and building some good depth. Unfortunately we need to buy into playing solid defense throughout and taking care of the ball,” said Ainley.