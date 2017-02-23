Lions hold off determined Osage team

(Above) Chloe Mueller sticks tight to an Osage guard during Wednesday night’s District 3 Semifinal game played in the Clear Lake gym. Defense was the name of the game in the low-scoring showdown.

The Lions held off a determined Osage Green Devil team in the District 3 semifinal game played Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Clear Lake. The Lions came away with a hard-fought 35-32 victory.

Defense was the name of the game, as shots were limited for both teams. For the first time this season the Lions were limited to single digit scoring in each of the four quarters.

“This is a game you need during tournament time to make a run to state,” said Coach Bart Smith. “We took care of the ball in the fourth quarter, defended, and made free throws down the stretch. Offensively, we are not as smooth as we would like to be, but when we defend the way we have all year all it takes is a small run for us to keep that lead and that’s what we got. Survive and Advance.”

Clear Lake held a 9-7 lead after the first quarter, but by halftime the Green Devils were up, 19-18.

It appeared the Lions had solved their offensive drought when the second half opened, as they went on an 8-2 run in the first 3:17 of the third quarter to take a 26-21 lead. The five point advantage was the largest held by either team in the game.

Despite the better start, the Lions could only add one more point in the third period. They began the fourth quarter with a 27-24 lead.

Baskets continued to elude the Lions in the final eight minutes and Osage was able to tie the score at 27-27 with just over five-minutes remaining.

A three-point basket by Julia Merfeld lifted the Lions up, 30-27, and from there free throws were crucial. The Lions made five free throws on their way to the 35-32 victory.

Sara and Jessica Faber provided 14 and 11 points respectively for the Lions. Eight of Sara’s points came at the free throw line; Jessica was two-for-two at the line.

Chloe Mueller sunk a pair of three-pointers on her way to seven points. Merfeld’s three-pointer accounted for the remainder of the Lion scoring.

Jessica Faber led the team on the boards with seven rebounds. Mueller and Sara Faber grabbed five apiece and Jordyn Barragy collected four.