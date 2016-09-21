Lions get a win under their belts

(Above) Clear Lake’s Torian Lee (4) wraps up a Green Devil’s legs as Nate DiCamillo (55) and Dalton Grell lend an assist. The Lion’s defeated Osage, 20-8, in their first win of the season. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions notched their first victory of the season on the road at Osage Friday, Sept. 19. The Lions (1-3, 1-1) looked improved in all areas of the game, producing 277 yards of offense on their way to a 20-8 Class 2A, District 2 win.

“Our running backs ran hard and we made some nice plays tonight,” said Coach Jared DeVries. “It’s something to build on.”

The Lions used a mix of a traditional running game and passing attack to move the ball. The Lion defense was also impressive, bending but not breaking.

Osage got on the scoreboard first, but it was with a safety rather than a touchdown. The Green Devils mounted a long opening drive, but were stopped at the one-yard line by Clear Lake’s defensive crew. Operating from the one, the Lion offense got trapped in the end zone and gave up two points. The first quarter ended with a 2-0 Osage lead.

The Lion offense began to march on their first possession of the second quarter. Powered by running back Kyle Calaguas, they took the ball 71-yards on 11 plays. Zach Lester scored on a nine-yard pass from Thomas Storbeck to put the Lions ahead, 6-2. Aaron Canchola’s PAT was blocked.

The Lion defense surrendered three first downs, but ultimately held the Green Devils at the 37 to give their team the ball again midway through the quarter. Storbeck and company began their drive on the 10. A 35-yard pass to Cody Matz and runs by Calaguas, including a trip into the end zone, gave Clear Lake a 12-2 lead at the break.

The Lions were keeping the pressure on in the third when Nathan Bushbaum intercepted Storbeck. Bushbaum was a thorn in the Lions’ side throughout the game, as he caught five passes for 60-yards, returned five kickoffs for 117 and had an interception and fumble recovery. An illegal block started Osage out at their own 40. In 10 plays, they made the score 12-8.

The Lions had a quick response. Alex Snelling handled Osage’s squib kick and set the team up on the 41. After a few more Calaguas carries, Storbeck unleashed a 48-yard TD pass to Lester. Nick Eggers successfully completed the triple option two-point conversion, 20-8.

The Lion defense rose up again late in the third. On second and goal from the four, Lester picked off Drew Olson to end the scoring threat. The Lions’ drive stalled, forcing their first punt in the game.

Joey Monson and Nate DiCamillo took turns sacking Olson on the next defensive series and Torian Lee added the exclamation point with an interception at the Lion 28. Osage stifled the Lions’ roar by recovering a fumble on the very next play, but again Monson recorded a sack and Ryan Atkinson did the same. The Lions took over on downs and began to bleed the clock. The Green Devils’ final chance to score was thwarted by Lester’s second pick of the night at the five-yard line.

Storbeck ended the night with 126-yards passing, with 49 coming on the TD toss to Lester. Lester finished with two receptions for 58-yards. Matz made one catch for 42 and Atkinson had one for 19-yards.

Calaguas led the Lions on the ground. The senior picked up 71-yards on 17 totes. Eggers ran the ball twice for 32.

Dalton Grell was on a defensive mission, making nine solo and four assisted tackles. DiCamillo and Matz made six solo and three assisted each. DiCamillo’s three solo tackles for a loss paced the team. Two of Monson’s four solo tackles were for a loss. He also had two sacks. Atkinson, DiCamillo and Speed Toyne also sacked Olson.

This week the Lions will be looking to start a winning streak when they host Forest City (1-3, 0-2). The Indians nearly upset undefeated Garner-Hayfield-Ventura last Friday, losing 15-14. Kickoff at Lion’s Field is at 7:30 p.m.