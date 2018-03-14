Lions get three named to All-NCC teams

Three members of the North Central Conference Champion Clear Lake Lions were named to the recently released All-NCC teams.

Clear Lake senior Zach Lester was one of three unanimous First Team All-Conference picks. Lester averaged 31 points per NCC contest, which led all players in the league. He scored a stunning 433 points in 14 games, with a field goal shooting average of 58.5 percent. In addition to scoring, he led the Lions in assists (66) and steals (61). He averaged 4.6 rebounds against NCC opponents.

“He was a team captain that was our leader on and off the court,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley about Lester. “He did everything we asked of him and then some. He scored, passed, rebounded and guarded. He had probably the best season in school history stat wise and led us to a conference championship. He has put in a ton of work in his four-years and it all showed this year how much work he has put in.”

Andrew Gibb, from St. Edmond, and Wyatt Wegener, from Algona, were the other two unanimous First Team All-NCC selections.

Clear Lake junior Drew Enke was an All-NCC Second Team choice. Enke was second on the team in scoring, averaging 9.4 points per conference game. He shot with 40 percent accuracy. Enke was also second on the team in assists and steals, with 44 and 18 respectively. He was the teams’ rebounding leader, pulling down 67 rebounds in conference games for an average of 4.8 per game.

“Drew is our all-around guy. He was a team captain, scores, defends, rebounds and passes very well,” said Coach Ainley. “He didn’t shoot it as well as he wanted to, but really had a great all-around season and has a very bright future. He is so athletic and has a ton of potential. He will be very fun to watch keep getting better.”

Tate Storbeck was named to the All-NCC Third Team representing Clear Lake. The junior averaged 6.4 points per game, shooting 33 percent. He was second on the team in three-point shots, sinking 22 of 72 attempts for 30.6 percent. He recorded 20 assists and nine steals during the conference season and pulled down 26 rebounds for an average of 1.9 per game.

“Tate really came on after a tough start to the season,” explained Coach Ainley. “He struggled shooting to start, but in the second half of the season was our best shooter. He also really came on as a defensive player and a good all-around player. He became a good passer and rebounder and had some big all-around games for us and was an intricate part to us winning the league. He will be a key player for us next year for a chance to repeat.

The Lions finished the season with an overall record of 17-5; they were champions of the North Central Conference with a 13-1 record.