Lions get pair of wins over NCC teams

(Above) Storbeck sets school record - Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck (15) had five three-pointers against Humboldt Thursday, helping his team to a win and breaking the school record for three’s made in a career. The baskets gave Storbeck 120 three-pointers in his career, breaking the old record of 118. -Reporter file photo by Chris Barragy.

The Clear Lake boys had a good week, picking up a pair of North Central Conference wins to improve to 7-7 overall and 5-3 in the NCC

CL 79, Humboldt 71

The Lions got out a hot starter and kept the pressure on throughout their game at Humboldt Thursday, Jan. 19. A 28-point fourth quarter helped them to a 79-71 victory.

Clear Lake knocked down some early shots to take an 18-13 first quarter lead. By halftime the margin was nine, 35-26.

After growing the lead to 12 in the third period, the Wildcats drained some threes to put themselves back in the contest.

“We didn’t help our cause with some turnovers and bad defense,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley.

Clear Lake’s leading scorer, Zach Lester, was forced to sit out with some foul trouble at the start of the fourth, but others stepped up for the team.

“When Zach came in at the five-minute mark, with the game tied, he proceeded to score 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead us to a huge road win,” said Ainley.

Lester finished with 34 points and five assists. He was 12/13 from the free throw line, 10/11 in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Thomas Storbeck had a great all-around game with 19 points and eight assists. He had five three-pointers and in the win, broke the school record for three’s made in a career. He has 120 three-pointers in his career, breaking the old record of 118.

“Drew Enke hit some big shots again and continues to get better, scoring eight, and Ryan Atkinson had six points and six rebounds,” noted the coach. “All 10 players that played in the game, scored. Overall, I was really pleased with the team effort on offense and defense and the contributions everybody made. Our youth and in-experience shows at times, but it is getting better every time out.”

Additional scoring came from Nick Danielson with three points, and Evan Krause, Jaylen DeVries, Sean Wendel and Jared Penning, with two points apiece. Cody Matz chipped in one.

CL 69, C-G-D 65

On the second leg of the back-to-back one-the-road conference tilts, the Lions came out a little flat at the start, but went on to defeat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 69-65.

Strong defense helped the Lions in the first half and provided them with a 28-23 lead.

“We felt good at the half being up five, but just couldn’t hit shots. We had some great looks, especially from three, but were just a little short, mostly due to some tired legs,” said Coach Ainley.

In the second half the Lions let their guard down and the Cowboys hit some shots to trim the lead to one going into the fourth quarter.

“We got hampered by some foul trouble and some injuries and went to a small lineup that had worked well versus Humboldt the night before,” explained the coach.

Clear Lake was down by five points midway through the final period, but was able to get a couple steals to swing the momentum their way. A successful back door lob to Zach Lester started the spurt, and a Clarion player slapped the backboard and was called for a technical foul, which in turn gave the Lions another two points from the free throw line and put them up by one point.

With just over one-minute left, the Lions had a huge defensive possession that lasted over :30 seconds and ended on a great rotation.

“Thomas Storbeck rotated and took a game saving charge. That was a huge play and a very selfless play,” said Coach Ainley.

From that point the Lions were able to dribble the clock out and made free throws.

The Cowboys hit some three-pointers in the last minute to keep it close, but the Lions did a great job of hitting their free throws to win the game.

Lester led the Lions’ scoring with 26 points. His effort included going 12/13 from the free throw line. Storbeck finished with 22 points and Drew Enke had 10 points.

Sean Wendel had a great game overall with six points, including a go ahead basket with 1:30 to go. Jaylen DeVries also had a good game and finished with five points.

“Overall it was another great team effort,” said Coach Ainley. “We did not shoot it well at all, despite some great looks. But it was a game that earlier this year we would have lost in that situation. It just shows how far we have come and continue to get better every game.”