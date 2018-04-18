Lions finally get to hit the track

(Above) Clear Lake’s Zach Lester cleared 6’2” in the high jump at the Cadet Relays. The jump helped Lester capture the top spot, which he shared with an IF-A athlete. -Photo by Kristi Nixon, Mid-America Publishing

The Clear Lake boys track team was able to get a couple of meets in between snow storms last week. The Lions traveled to Iowa Falls and Humboldt April 10 and 12.

“It was really good to get out and get a couple of meets in,” said Clear Lake Coach AJ Feuerbach. “Our kids have been working really hard and it’s time to compete. Our senior leaders of Zach Lester, Karter Anderson, Speed Toyne and Luke Eggers got us going with some really good relay performances. Newcomers Drew Enke and Sean Wendel stepped up when we needed them to with some lineup shuffling due to slight injuries. Freshmen Justin Wright did a great job stepping in for some upperclassmen, also.”

Cadet Relays

The track and field season for Clear Lake High School athletes stepped off Tuesday, April 10, at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. The Lions finished fifth in the 12-team field with 61 points. Iowa Falls-Alden ran away from the competition with 167 points. Aplington-Parkersburg challenged with 125 points, while third place West Hancock had 69.5.

Zach Lester picked up the Lions’ only win. The senior shared top honors in the high jump with Timothy Long, from IF-A. Both cleared 6’2” in the finals.

Clear Lake sprinters provided a pair of runner-up finishes in relay events. The team of Speed Toyne, Luke Eggers, Karter Anderson and Nick Danielson was clocked in 1:39.54 in the 4x200. Austin Warnke, Toyne, Eggers and Anderson ran a 1:41.87 in the Sprint Medley.

The Distance Medley team of Toyne, Eggers, Karter and Lester placed second in 3:52.97.

In the field events, senior Jared Penning placed second in the shot put with a throw of 41’ 2.25”.

Additional place winners

•100: Austin Warnke, 8th, 12.30

•400: Justin Wright, 5th, 55.46

•800: Wright, 4th, 2:15.07

•100 hurdles: Mitchell Faber, 7th, 17.94

•4x100: Toyne, Eggers, Anderson, Danielson, 6th, 48.20

•4x110 Shuttle Hurdles: Faber, PJ Feuerbach, Drew Enke, Lester, 6th, 1:35.08

JV place winners

•Discus: Carson Krefft, 7th, 113’ 5”

•100: Connor O’Tool, 1st, 12.70; Ty Fisher, 2nd, 12.75

•200: Caden Jones, 7th, 27.54; Jordan Bergman, 8th, 27.54

•400: Carson Odor, 3rd, 1:03.73; Jones, 7th, 1:11.89

•800: Bryce McClurg, 5th, 2:32.63

•4x100: Steven Faltas, Bergman, Jaylen DeVries, Sean Wendel, 51.36

•4x200: Wendel, Zane Anderson, Odor, Mitchell Raber, 2nd, 1:48.09

•Sprint Medley: Alex Eggers, Jones, Fisher, McClurg, 4th, 1:59.89

•Shuttle Hurdle: Wendel, DeVries, Anderson, Austin Young, 1st, 1:14.29

•Long Jump: Jones, 4th, 12’ 4.25”; Max McKenna, 6th, 11’ 10.5”; Nick Currier, 7th, 9’ 4.25”

•Shot Put: Cameron Levenhagen, 1st, 42’ 7.50”; Austin Larson, 5th, 34’ 7”; Carson Krefft, 8th, 32’ 0.25”

•Discus: Levenhagen, 1st, 115’ 11”; Dalton Mennenga, 4th, 93’ 10”

Humboldt

The Lions were at Humboldt Thursday, April 12, and placed fourth in the six-team field. The host school won the meet with 165.5 points, followed by Forest City (157) and Webster City (144.5). The Lions were next with 65.5 points.

Clear Lake had one win on the night. The Distance Medley team of Drew Enke, Luke Eggers, Karter Anderson and Zach Lester crossed the line first in a time of 4:00.44. Lester also picked up a second place finish in the high jump, clearing 6’2”.

Additional place winners

•100: Austin Warnke, 6th, 11.89

•800: Justin Wright, 3rd, 2:13.68

•100 hurdles: Mitchell Faber, 6th, 17.86

•400 hurdles: racer, 4th, 1:06.68; Wendel, 5th, 1:10.37

•4x100: Lester, K. Anderson, Eggers, Warnke, 4th, 48.30

•4x200: Zane Anderson, Eggers, K. Anderson, Warnke, 2nd, 1:37.12

•4x400: Enke, Steven Faltas, PJ Feuerbach, Wright, 5th, 4:05.08

•4x800: Wright, Jordan Bergman, Carson Odor, Anthony Aragon, 5th, 10:39.29

•Sprint Medley: Warnke, Z. Anderson, Eggers, K. Anderson, 3rd, 1:41.86

•Shuttle Hurdle: Faber, Austin Young, Enke, Lester, 4th, 1:09.03

•Long Jump: Odor, 6th, 17’ 4.5”

•Shot put: Jared Penning, 3rd, 44’ 1.5”

•Discus: Penning, 6th, 109’ 6”

Junior Varsity

•100: Austin Larson, 5th, 12.85

•200: Jordan Bergman, 6th, 26.20

•400: Carson Odor, 5th, 1:04.09

•400 Hurdles: PJ Feuerbach, 3rd, 1:10.45; Waylon Kirschbaum, 5th, 1:14.12

•4x100: Steven Faltas, Bergman, Jaylen DeVries, Sean Wendel, 4th, 51.58

•4x200: Wendel, Young, Odor, Connor O’Tool, 5th, 1:52.57

•4x400: Young, Anthony Aragon, Josiah Theis, Nick Currier, 2nd, 4:09.07

•Sprint Medley: Alec Eggers, Carson Krefft, Ty Fisher, Bryce McClurg, 2nd, 1:59.98

•Distance Medley: Eggers, Theis, McClurg, Aragon, 5th, 4:56.83

•Shuttle Hurdle: Wendel, DeVries, Z. Anderson, Feuerbach, 3rd, 1:16.60

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 1st, 118’ 6”; Dalton Mennenga, 3rd, 97’ 9”