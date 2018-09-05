Lions fall to 4th ranked Waverly-Shell Rock

(Above) Clear Lake’s Alex Snelling (8) and Tate Storbeck (4) attempt to bring down a Waverly-Shell Rock running back during Friday night’s game. Also pictured for Clear Lake is Jake Keith (50). Snelling led the defense with five solo and two assisted tackles. Storbeck had two solo and seven tackle assists. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake’s home football opener didn’t end with a win, but the Lions (1-1) showed tenacity in a 35-7 loss to Class 3A’s fourth rated team, Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks (2-0) rattled off 21 first half points before the Lions got on the board early in the second half. From there, the Lion defense found ways to slow down the visitor, but couldn’t reach the end zone.

“Waverly-Shell Rock is a very good football team, but we didn’t play our best,” said Clear Lake Coach Jared DeVries. “We came out a little flat and had some mental busts in coverage. We got looking at the scoreboard too much instead of the field.”

The Go-Hawks set the tone for the game by taking their first possession to the house in just two plays. Quarterback Luke Velky connected with Mosai Newsom on a 40-yard pass play to give W-SR the lead only three-minutes into the game. In the game, Velky completed 10 of 15 passes for 166-yards.

The Lions managed first downs on their first quarter tries, but their most productive drive died at the Go-Hawk 33. W-SR took over and marched 69-yards in six plays for their second touchdown.

An eight-play, 65-yard drive opened the second quarter and the Lions were in a 21-0 hole.

On their first three possessions the Lions managed just 28-yards of offense, while the Go-Hawks had amassed 193-yards of offense and scored on each of their first three touches.

Clear Lake’s first defen