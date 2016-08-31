Lions fall to Mohawks in season-opener

(Above) Clear Lake’s Chase Stuver brings down a Mohawk during the game Friday night played in Mason City. Ready to assist was Joey Monson (#63). The Mohawks came away with 20-14 victory. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions came up short in their season-opener against Mason City Friday, 20-14. The Mohawks won their second straight in the county clash series that was renewed in 2012.

“We never really got anything established,” said Coach Jared DeVries after the Lions’ loss. “We’ve got a lot a new guys who will just get better with each snap. We’ll take a look at the film and improve.”

As the Lions struggled to get their offense on track, the defense worked to put the team in a position to succeed. It held a charging Mohawk offense, eager to impress their home crowd, and set up the Lions’ two scores.

The Lions forced a punt on Mason City’s opening series, then rose to the occasion again after quarterback Thomas Storbeck was intercepted at the 33. The Mohawks pushed the ball all the way to the 17, but on fourth-and-one the Lions dug in and held.

Following another unproductive series, Mason City got the back at the Lion 25. Four plays later the Mohawks got their first score. After an unsuccessful two-point try, the score was 6-0.

The Lions jumped ahead, 7-6, midway through the second quarter when the defense jumped on a Mohawk miscue and gave Clear Lake the ball on the home team’s six-yard line. Speed Toyne carried the ball into the end zone and Aaron Canchola kicked the extra point.

With under two-minutes to go, Mason City put themselves back on top with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Danny Kamm to Arik Barragan. The two-point try was good, making the score 14-7.

The Lion defense tried to perform one more heroic act with under one minute to go in the half, as Zach Lester’s punt to the 15 was fumbled and Clear Lake’s Will Kirschbaum recovered the ball. Storbeck connected with Lester for a five-yard TD pass and Canchola kicked the PAT to tie the score 14-14 just before the halftime buzzer sounded.

A 40-yard pass from Kamm to Noah DeMaris early in the third period proved to be the difference. The Lions threatened in the final minutes, but turned the ball over on fourth-and-seven at the Mohawk 21 and had to watch the clock tick away.

Storbeck was 17/34 passing for 120 yards in the game. He had two interceptions. Lester was his primary receiver, grabbing seven passes for 81 yards. Nick Eggers had eight receptions for 17 yards and Ryan Atkinson grabbed two passed for 22 yards.

The Lions had just 32 yards of offense on the ground, led by Lester with two carries for 22 yards. Speed Toyne carried the ball four times for seven yards. Nick Eggers picked up six yards on nine carries. Storbeck ran the ball 11 times for -3 yards.

The Lion defense was led by Cody Matz with eight solo tackles, followed by Joey Monson and Kyle Willms with six solo tackles apiece. Monson and Willms each had three solo tackles for loss.

Calaguas was credited with four solo tackles and two assists, while Kirschbaum, Chase Stuver and Storbeck each had three.

The 2016 Lions debut for the home crowd this week, as they host Webster City Friday night, Sept. 2, in a non-district game. The Class 3A Lynx were impressive in their opener, defeating Humboldt by a score of 53-14. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.