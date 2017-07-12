Lions end regular season with a busy schedule

(Above) Clear Lake’s Zach Lester gives the ball a ride in Thursday Afternoon’s game against Fort Dodge St. Ed’s. The Lions defeated St. Ed’s, 13-3. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions finished the regular season last week with a flurry of games which hopefully prepared them for a challenging post season. The defending Class 2A champions were scheduled to take on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday, July 11, in the second round of District play. The Lions received a first round bye, while GHV got past Belmond-Klemme Saturday. The winner of the CL vs. GHV game will play the winner of the Forest City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows game on Saturday, July 15, in Forest City.

Algona 7, CL 5

The Lions started a busy week by playing two games on Monday, July 3. In an early afternoon matchup, Algona got some timely hits and won, 7-5.

The Bulldogs got on the board first, scoring two runs in the both the first and third innings. The Lions managed to bring a run across in the fourth inning and rallied for two more in both the fifth and sixth innings to cut the lead to one run. However, Algona added an insurance run in the sixth for the two-run victory.

“I thought that Jackson (Hamlin) actually did a nice job overall pitching,” said Coach Seth Thompson. “He struck out 12 kids in only five innings of work, but unfortunately almost every time they managed to put it in play the ball ended up sneaking through somewhere for a hit. We swung it pretty well on offense against one of the better pitchers in our conference as well, we just couldn’t get the big hit we needed with runners on base.”

Zach Lester and Jacob Peterson had two hits apiece for the Lions, with Lester also picking up an RBI. Erik McHenry cracked a double which also brought in a run. Nathan Tofte, Chase Stuver and AJ Stevenson also had hits which scored runs.

Hamlin took the loss. He gave up six runs on five hits. He struck out 12 and walked three. Lester came in to throw one inning. He struck out one and one run scored on two hits.

CL 6, C-G-D 5

In the second game of the day the Lions were tested, but came out on top against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 6-5.

“This was a good test for us both mentally and physically, having played a big conference game a few hours before. I was very proud of how these kids managed to find some gas left in the tank the last inning to come from behind for a walk-off win after being behind by three heading into our last at bat.”

The Cowboys took an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first, but the Lions tied the score in the bottom of the third. C-G-D kept the pressure on by scoring three more runs in the top of the third, setting up an exciting finish.

The Lions got the necessary four runs when senior Jacob Peterson lifted a sacrifice fly to the outfield to score Mitchell Raber.

Nathan Tofte was the only Lion with multiple hits. The junior reached base with a single and a double. Erik McHenry got on base twice with walks and scored twice. Zach Lester picked up two RBIs and had two stolen bases in the game.

Ben Finn earned the win on the mound. The Cowboys managed seven hits off Finn. He struck out eight and walked none.

CL 19, H-D 6

The Lions came out with great energy on offense and starter Erik McHenry held Hampton-Dumont in check for a 19-6 Lions win Wednesday, July 5.

Clear Lake piled on 16 hits in the game, led by Nathan Tofte with three, good for five RBIs. Two of Tofte’s hits were doubles.

McHenry, Zach Lester, Jacob Peterson, Chase Stuver and Jackson Hamlin had two hits apiece. Lester and Hamlin each finished with three RBIs. Lester and Stuver stroked one double apiece.

“Any time you can get 16 hits as a team you know that you were swinging it well as a team and having quality at bats,” said Coach Thompson.

McHenry, a freshman, gave up nine hits, struck out four and walked four to earn the win in four and two-thirds innings of work. Senior Tanner Huey came in for the final one and one-third inning. He did not give up a hit and struck out one. Senior Jacob Peterson threw one inning. He gave up one run on one hit.

CL 13, St. Ed’s 3

Clear Lake continued to ride an offensive wave Thursday, July 6, against Fort Dodge St. Ed’s. The Lions scored nine runs in the first three innings and went on to record a 13-3 victory.

“It was really great to see us carry the momentum offensively from the night before into this game against a good team and a good pitcher from St. Ed’s,” said Coach Thompson. “We had 10 hits as a team and I thought Tofte did a great job on the mound against a good offense.”

Tofte got the win in five innings, striking out four and walking two. He surrendered five hits.

The Lions recorded 10 hits, led by Zach Lester, Jacob Peterson and Ben Finn with two apiece. Lester accounted for four RBIs in the game, while Peterson had two, as well as Nathan Tofte. Lester and Erik McHenry each pounded out doubles.

Mason City 18, CL 2

In the second game of the day the lopsided score went in favor of the opposition. Mason City blasted the Lions, 18-2.

“Unfortunately we ran into a situation tonight where there were a lot of things working not in our favor and things ended up snowballing on us,” said Coach Seth Thompson. “Our kids have been fortunate over the years to not be on this side of too many game but unfortunately in baseball these games happen and on this night they could seem to do no wrong on offense and we could not seem to do anything right on defense. We seemed a little mentally and physically exhausted and they took advantage