Lions end post-season by falling to Cowboys, 59-43

This Clarion-Goldfield-Dows player meets a wall of defending Lions as he tries to head to the basket. Pictured for Clear Lake is Thomas Storbeck, Cody Matz, Ryan Atkinson and Zach Lester. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows outscored Clear Lake 31-17 in the second half to oust the Lions from post-season play Thursday, Feb. 16. The Cowboys advanced to the District final with a 59-43 victory.

“It was a tough loss to a much improved opponent,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley. The meeting between the two North Central Conference teams was a rubber-match. C-G-D (12-11) won the first time they met back in December by four points. A month later, it was the Lions who won by four.

It appeared the post-season game would also be a close contest, as the Lions jumped out early, hitting two quick three-pointers. Senior Thomas Storbeck provided Clear Lake’s first eight points.

The Cowboys responded to the challenge and ended the first quarter ahead by three, 14-11.

The Lions regained the lead midway through the second quarter, but again the Cowboys came back and took the lead, 26-25, with just over a minute left in the half. A Lion turnover gave the Cowboys the ball under their own hoop with 1:07 remaining and they capitalized to go up 28-25. A pair of misses and a free throw from Ryan Atkinson made the halftime score 28-16 Cowboys.

“We went into halftime down two, but felt if we could just finish some baskets and keep getting great looks that we would be fine,” said Coach Ainley.

Unfortunately, in the second half the Lions had some turnovers and continued to shoot very poorly despite getting some great looks.