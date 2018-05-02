Lions edge Cardinals in soccer showdown

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sam Pedelty works his way past GHV’s Colton Schroeder. Pedelty provided the only goal in the game, as the Lions topped the Cardinals, 1-0. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys edged Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1-0 Friday night in a windy battle on the Lion soccer field.

Coach Matt Anderson said he felt the wind helped his team keep the ball down in the first half. Then, as the Lions have done in each of their matches, they controlled the ball.

Sam Pedelty provided the Lions’ only goal with 24:40 remaining in the first half.

Joel Groneweg effectively protected the goal for the Lions.

The loss was a another bitter pill for Cardinal Coach Eric Williams.

“Well, another game and the same result— losing to a quality team by one goal,” said Williams. “We knew going into this match that Clear Lake would be looking for revenge from last year, and I expect them to always have a quality team. They move the ball well, find spaces and are well coached. From the beginning, Clear Lake was more aggressive, controlled the ball better, and seemed to just want it more than we did.”

Landon Dalbeck had four saves for the Cardinals. Connor Burke took three shots on goal and Jonah Albertson had one. Albertson also attempted two corner kicks, while Dane Whipple tried one.