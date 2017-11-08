Lions earn spots on Class 2A District 2 All-District Teams

DeVries named Coach of the Year

Ten Clear Lake players were named to the First Team in the Class 2A District 2 All-District team. The Lions also had five players earn All-District Honorable Mention recognition.

Clear Lake was also honored with three huge awards; Zach Lester was named Class 2A District 2 Offensive MVP; Joey Monson was named Class 2A District 2 Lineman of the Year; and Jared DeVries was named Coach of the Year.

Players named to the First Team include: Zach Lester, Drew Enke, Jaylen DeVries, Jared Penning, Nick Danielson, Luke Eggers, Sean Wendel, Joey Monson, Kade Hambly and Jack Barragy.

Honorable Mention honors went to: Dalton Grell, linebacker; Rhys Glidden, running back and linebacker; Alex Snelling, running back and linebacker; Nico McPherran, defensive back and Ryan Thomas, offensive and defensive lineman.

“The success we had as a team granted many All-District players,” said Coach Jared DeVries. “The kids played hard all year and deserve the recognition on an individual basis for the teams performance. This group of kids moved us closer to the championship culture we need to accomplish great things.”

Zach Lester: Zach Lester was an all-around standout on the Lion team. The senior was primarily a scoring threat as a receiver, making 43 receptions for 818-yards and eight touchdowns. He ran the ball just five times, but accumulated 50-yards rushing with a TD. He returned nine kickoffs a total of 187-yards, an average of just over 20-yards per return. He recorded one 95-yard return for a touchdown. Lester also handled extra point kicking duties for the Lions and made 24 of 32 PATs. He punted the ball 42 times for a total of 1,513-yards, averaging 36-yards per punt. His longest was 59. He also returned 37 punts for 171-yards, an average of 4.6 per touch. On defense, Lester made 28 solo tackles, three for a loss. He was also credited with five tackle assists and one solo sack. He made four interceptions during the season.

Joey Monson: Senior Joey Monson was an integral part of the Lion line as a defensive end. He made a total of 56 tackles during the season, 45 of them solo. Twenty-seven of his solo tackles were for a loss. He made 12 solo sacks and had one fumble recovery.

Sean Wendel: Senior Sean Wendel, was chosen as a defensive end. During the season he made 39 solo and 13.5 assisted tackles for a total of 52.5. Fifteen of his solo tackles were for a loss. He also recorded five solo sacks and had one fumble recovery.

Luke Eggers: Senior Luke Eggers was the leader in tackles for the Lions this season. Eggers, a linebacker, was chosen as a utility player. He made 59 solo and 12.5 assisted tackles for a total of 71.5. He made 13 solo tackles for a loss and six solo sacks. His statistics also included two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

Drew Enke: Drew Enke was a favorite receiver for Lions quarterback Jaylen DeVries. The junior made 34 receptions for 598-yards, averaging 17.6-yards per catch. He scored seven touchdowns following receptions, the longest being 74-yards.

Jared Penning: Six-foot, seven inch, 320-pound Jared Penning, anchored the Lion line and was selected for his contributions on the offensive line. The junior made nine solo and 3.5 tackle assists. Three solo tackles were for a loss.

Kade Hambly: Kade Hambly provided his skill to the defensive line. Hambly, a junior, ended the season with 28 tackles, nine for a loss and four solo sacks.

Nick Danielson: Sophomore Nick Danielson, running back/wide receiver and defensive back, was selected as a utility player. Danielson had 314 total yards on 50 attempts. He accounted for 10 Lion touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 311-yards in the air. On the defensive side of the ball, he had 11 solo tackles.

Jaylen DeVries: Sophomore Jaylen DeVries made quite an impression on the district in his first full year as the Lions signal caller. He completed 106 of 195 pass attempts (54.4 percent) for 1,791 yards, an average of 16.9 per pass. He scored 16 touchdowns by pass, the longest being 74-yards. He threw seven interceptions during the 10-game season.

Jack Barragy: Sophomore Jack Barragy earned First Team honors as a defensive back. He ended the season with 11 solo tackles and one sack.