Lions earn Class 2A District 3 post-season honors

Lions earn Class 2A District 3 post-season honors

By Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Jaylen DeVries and Tate Storbeck have been selected as the Class 2A District 3 Offensive and Defensive Most Valuable Players.

DeVries, a junior, passed for 1,828-yards this season, setting school records for most passes in a season, as well as career.  He completed 95 or  161 pass attempts (59 percent).  DeVries threw for 22 touchdowns.  His longest was 82-yards.  The quarterback also carried the ball 71 times for 273-yards, an average of 3.8 per carry.  He scored three TD’s with his feet, the longest being 50-yards.

Storbeck, who played in the linebacker position, recorded 58.5 tackles during his senior season, six of those for a loss.  Thirty-nine of his tackles were solo tackles and he had one solo sack.

Ten additional Lions were also named to the Class 2A District 3 First Team.

On offense, Jaden O’Brien-Green was named as a First Team running back.  The sophomore raced for 940-yards on 112 rushing attempts, an average of 8.4 yards per carry. He scored 14 touchdowns for the Lions, with his longest being a 75-yard trip to the house.

Drew Enke, a senior, and junior Nick Danielson were chosen as First Team receivers.  Enke was a favorite target for DeVries.  He made 34 receptions for 698-yards and six touchdowns.  His longest TD was a 76-yard strike.  Danielson caught 29 passes for 452-yards and eight touchdowns.  His longest score was a 58-yard pass from DeVries. His average per catch was 15.6 yards.

Offensive linemen Jared Penning, a senior, and Ryan Thomas, a junior, were chosen for All-District honors for their play.  Penning made three solo tackles and 2.5 assists.  Thomas was credited with eight solo tackles and 3.5 assists.

Defensive lineman Austin Larson, a junior, was also honored as a First Team pick, along with senior linebacker Chase Stuver.  Larson made 34 solo tackles and 13 assists for a total of 47 total tackles.  Fourteen of his takedowns were solo tackles for a loss.  He also made five solo sacks.  Stuver had 29 solo tackles and 18.5 assists for 47.5 total tackles.  Seven of his solo tackles were for a loss.

The Lions’ Jack Barragy was selected as a First Team defensive back.  Barragy recorded one interception and had 14 solo tackles and 5.5 assists.  One of his solo tackles was for a loss.

Kody Kearns, a junior, was named to the First Team as a utility player.  On defense, Kearns finished with 11 solo tackles, two for a loss, and six assists.  He made three interceptions.  On offense, Kearns made 16 receptions for 402-yards, an average of 25-yards per catch. He caught five passes for touchdowns, including an 89-yarder.  He carried the ball once for 15-yards.  Kearns also punted 17 times for the team, averaging 37.8 yards per kick.  His longest punt was 53-yards.  He also returned eight kick-offs for 77-yards, an average of 9.6 yards per kick.

Three Lions received Honorable Mention in District 3 voting: freshman Jagger Schmidt, junior Cameron Levenhagen and senior Alex Snelling.

The following Clear Lake players received All-Academic honors in District 3: Mac Adams, Jack Barragy, Nick Danielson, Jaylen DeVries, Drew Enke, Carson Krefft, Jackson Loge, Hunter Nielsen, AJ Stevenson, Tate Storbeck and Ryan Thomas.

