Lions earn 5-4 victory on the road against Humboldt

After a brutal snowy start to the season, Mother Nature finally allowed the Clear Lake girls soccer team to take the field Monday night, April 23. The wait was worth it, as the Lions earned a 5-4 victory on the road against Humboldt.

The Lions started off strong with a goal coming in the 12th minute of the game from Lizzie Lakose. The score was soon followed by another goal from Sara Faber. The duo each finished with two goals on the night.

Clear Lake went into the half with a 3-1 lead

“In the second half the kids were feeling the first game fatigue,” said Coach Greg Jennings. “We allowed Humboldt to battle back by giving up three goals in the second half.”

Katelyn Moore sealed the deal for the Lions with a goal in the 68th minute.

“We had great solid play from our defense and our goalie Ana Starbeck had 11 saves,” said Jennings. “I’m proud of the way my kids played. We finally got to knock the dust off our boots. We have lots to work on, but these kids are determined and fearless. We are looking forward to this coming Saturday’s tournament in Garner.”

The road trip also included a junior varsity game. The Lions shut out the Wildcats, 1-0. Krystle Lu provided the winning goal for the Lions.