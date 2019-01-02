Lions dominate Cards

Match to watch was Doebel vs. Shaw at 152-pounds

by Marianne Gasaway The Clear Lake wrestling team rolled past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76-6 Dec. 20, to head into the Christmas break with momentum.

“We were firing on all cylinders tonight,” said Head Coach Mike Lester.

The marquee match of the night featured Braxton Doebel matched up against GHV’s Jared Shaw at 152-pounds. The Class 2A rankings published Dec. 18 by Iowa Wrestle ranked Doebel, a senior, eighth at the weight, while Shaw, a junior, was 10th. In the much-anticipated match Doebel recorded a fall with a stellar cross face cradle.

The Lions won all of their matches by fall or forfeit, with the exception of two.

The meet opened at 182-pounds, where Clear Lake’s Connor O’Tool posted a major decision over Nick Billings, 17-6.

Dylan Kruckenberg and AJ Stevenson each received forfeits before Kade Hambly stuck Tyler Nielsen in 1:24.

Zach Feld earned six-points for the Cardinals with a pin at 106 in :44, making the score 22-6.

A fall at 120 by Conner Morey over Drew Furst in 1:48 was sandwiched between forfeits at 113 and 126.

Eric Faught finished the first portion of his senior season undefeated with a fall at 132. He pinned Brandon Galkin in 1:36. Brian Hillyer and Max Soto did the same thing at 138 and 145, topping John Grady and Luke Brown to push the score to 58-6.

Following Doebel’s win at 152, Thomas Gansen pinned Adam Heflin in 1:39 at 160, and Chance Poley got a fall against Buck Weaver in 2:59 at 170.

Junior varsity matches took place at 195 and 285. Clear Lake’s Jacob DiCamillo pinned Colton Steenhard in 2:53 at 195 and Jake Keith recorded a fall over Cole Dakin in :47 at 285.

“The kids wrestled great and showed how our second half will be after break,” said Coach Lester. “We are looking to continue our success as we match up with Humboldt as our 2019 opener. I am looking to see great things our of this group as we work toward sectionals.”

CL 76, GHV 6

182: Connor O`Tool (CL) over Nick Billings (GHV) (MD 17-6) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over (GHV) (For.) 220: AJ Stevenson (CL) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Kade Hambly (CL) over Tyler Nielsen (GHV) (Fall 1:24) 106: Zach Feld (GHV) over Gavin Rich (CL) (Fall 0:44) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over (GHV) (For.) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Drew Furst (GHV) (Fall 1:48) 126: Isaiah Smith (CL) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Brandon Galkin (GHV) (Fall 1:36) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over John Grady (GHV) (Fall 1:52) 145: Max Soto (CL) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Fall 3:22) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Jared Shaw (GHV) (Fall 3:11) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Adam Heflin (GHV) (Fall 1:39) 170: Chance Poley (CL) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 2:59)