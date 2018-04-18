Lions defeat Bulldogs

(Above) Clear Lake’s Maranda Harrison won her singles match and teamed with Chloe Mueller to win her doubles match against Hampton-Dumont. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls tennis team played for the first time outdoors since March 23, but the lack of court time didn’t seem to matter. The Lions defeated Hampton-Dumont 9-0 on Thursday, April 12.

The Bulldogs had just five players for the match, forcing them to forfeit one singles and a double match.

In singles, Gretchen Jones topped Triston Rea 8-0; Chloe Mueller defeated Jadin Beyer 8-2; Maranda Harrison topped Erin Plagge 8-0; Mikayla Brant defeated Bianca Tielke 8-1; and Bailey Goldberg defeated Cecilia Martinez8-0

In doubles, Mueller/Harrison defeated Rew/Beyer 8-2 and Jones and Julia Merfeld bested Plagge/Tielke 8-2.

“After several weeks of indoor practice, we were excited to finally get started,” said Coach Mary Jo Peterson. “We had a good first day of tennis and gained some experience with a new line-up.”

The schedule of upcoming matches seems up in the air due to the weather.