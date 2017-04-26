Lions compete in three meets

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sharrell Lee hands off to Riley Cooney during the Distance Medley relay. The team placed sixth with a time of 5:10.42. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Windy and cold conditions tested the resolve of Clear Lake girls track team members last week, as they competed in three meets.

“We keep improving in all areas,” reported Coach Shawn Puttmann. “The girls have had great attitudes despite the weather conditions. The shuttle hurdle is sitting third in our District.”

Cardinal Relays

The Lions started the week at the Cardinal Relays in Garner. They finished seventh in the eight-team Class A.

Macy Mixdorf and Alena Gabrielson each recorded a pair of fourth place finishes. Mixdorf ran the 100 meters in 14.04 and the 200 in 28.80 for her placements. Gabrielson ran the 1500 in 6:02.48 and the 3000 meters in 13:10.11.

Other individual placements included: Ashley Archer, fifth in the long jump, 13’9.75”; Riley Cooney, sixth in the 800 in 2:55.32; Gabriela Gonzalez, seventh in the 200 in 30.24; Bella Parker, eighth in the 400 in 1:12.15; and Makia Fessler, eighth in the 100 hurdles in 18.07.

The shuttle hurdle team of Olivia Amos, Talie Tesar, Archer and Fessler was third in 1:14.08. The 4x200 with Mixdorf, Archer, Kaylee Nosbisch and Gonzalez. The Sprint Medley was also fourth with Nosbisch, Gonzalez, Mixdorf and Sky Toyne running a 2:07.86.

The 4x400 team of Sharrell Lee, Toyne, Halie Westendorf and Cooney placed sixth in 5:00.31. The Distance Medley was also sixth in 5:10.42. That team included Amos, Parker, Lee and Cooney. Nosbisch, Gonzalez, Archer and Parker also teamed up to finish seventh in the 4x100 in 58.45.

Lynx Relays

The girls were at Webster City for the Lynx Relays on Thursday, April 20. They finished sixth in the seven-team field.

Makia Fessler recorded a first place finish for the Lions in the 100 meter hurdles, running a 17.60.

Distance runner Alena Gabrielson placed third in the 300 meters a time of 12:57.04, while sprinters Macy Mixdorf and Gabriela Gonzalez placed fourth and fifth respectively in the 200 meter dash in 28.70 and 29.93. Mixdorf was also fifth in the 100 in 13.95. Talie Tesar was fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:22.29.

In the field events, Ashley Archer took fifth place in the long jump with a mark of 14’2”.

