Lions compete in NCC meet

(Above) Luke Eggers, a long jumper for Clear Lake, placed seventh in the event with a leap of 18’0.75”

The Lions provided several standout performances at the North Central Conference track meet held Thursday in Clear Lake. Clear Lake’s Zach Lester was the surprise of the meet, high jumping a personal best 6’4”. A healthy Parker Crispin ran his best race of the year and won the 110 high hurdles in 15.19 and the distance medley team of Speed Toyne, Nick Eggers, Karter Anderson and Lester ran their season best time to get first in 3:45.93.

“We had personal records throughout the night at all levels,” said Coach A.J. Feuerbach. “Thanks to all of the volunteers that made it a great North Central Conference meet on a great night. We will be ready to get after it at Garner for Districts on Thursday night.”

Lester contributed a good share of the Lions’ 53 points at the meet. IN addition to his high jump win, he anchored the winning distance medley, was third in the 400 hurdles in 58.34, and part of the fourth place shuttle hurdle team along with Mitchell Raber, Will Kirschbaum and Crispin.

Other individual place winners included the distance duo of Ike Branstad and Grant Dieken. They placed fifth and sixth respectively in the 1600 in 5:02.76 and 5:04.39, and were third and sixth in the 3200 in 10:56.51 and 11:12.90. Nick Danielson was fourth in the 100 in 11.27. Jared Penning placed fifth in the discus with a toss of 122’10” and Cameron Levenhagen was seventh with a mark of 117’. Kirschbaum was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18’6.25”. Luke Eggers was seventh in the event at 18’0.75”. Kade Hambly was seventh in the shot put, throwing 39’7”.

In the relay events, Toyne, Karter Anderson, Luke Eggers and Nick Eggers were third in the 4x200 in 1:37.32, fifth in the 4x100 in 46.62, and fifth in the sprint medley in 1:39.79.

The 4x800 with Nick Currier, Bryce McClurg, Kanon Goeman and Anthony Aragon was seventh in 10:33.35 and the 4x400 with Zane Anderson, Isaiah Smith, Jaylen DeVries and Brody Kuhlmeier were eighth in 4:18.21.