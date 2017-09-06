Lions claim second title in as many weeks

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sam Pedelty led the Lions with a runner-up finish at the Newman Invitational. Right behind him was GHV’s Ray Cataldo, who placed fourth. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions varsity boys continue to be impressive in the early part of the 2017 cross country season. Clear Lake topped the field of 11 teams at the Newman Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 29, scoring 38 points, 27 points ahead of runner-up Newman Catholic.

It was the second win for the Lions in as many outings. They also captured the title at the Iowa Falls-Alden Invitational a week earlier.

Sam Pedelty led the Lions at the Newman event, which was held at the Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa east campus. Pedelty posted an incredibly fast time of 16:36, which was good for a second place finish.

“Sam ran smooth and controlled the entire race and gradually put distance between himself and the third place finisher,” explained Coach Nick DiMarco.

The Lions had five runners finish in the top 15.

Crossing the finish line after Pedelty was Eric Faught, who placed fifth in a time of 17:20. Justin Wright placed seventh in 17:46. Ike Branstad was 10th in a time of 18:00. Dylan Schuchard placed 14th in a time of 18:17 and Jacob Petersen was 26th in a time of 19:01. Lewis Callaway placed 27th in a time of 19:02.

Coach DiMarco shared, “This was one of the best ‘team races’ in my tenure as the cross country coach. This team truly understands that cross country is more than just an individual sport. These boys really battled down the stretch to secure the best finish possible.”

Varsity girls

The varsity lady Lions finished eighth with a total of 188 points. Gretchen Jones was Clear Lake’s top finisher, placing seventh in a time of 22:04.

“Gretchen ran in a group during the race and was able to pull away to have an impressive finish,” explained Coach DiMarco.

Bailey Larsen also medaled for the