Lions bow out early in double overtime loss

A very successful basketball season ended with a heartbreaking loss in double overtime for the Clear Lake boys. Crestwood (8-14) out-scored the Lions, 10-6, in the second overtime period to earn an 87-83 victory in a Class 3A District semi-final played at Waverly Tuesday night, Feb. 20.

“We knew it was a very tough first round match up – they were very talented and just didn’t have the record to show it,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley. In late January the Lions topped Crestwood by one point and Ainley said he expected nothing less this time.

Zach Lester scored 49-points to lead the Lions and advance to legacy he will leave on the Clear Lake program. The Lion senior broke the school record for points in a career with 1,354 points.

Crestwood started hot, connecting on nine of 11 shots in the first quarter. The Lions were shooting at 50 percent, but turnovers helped the Cadets to a small lead in the early going. After Thomas Storbeck hit a three-pointer to knot the score at 7-7 with just :10 seconds left in the period, Crestwood’s Clayton Ollendieck quickly drove the lane for a 19-17 lead. The quarter ended on an amazing three-quarter court one-hand heave at the basket by Nick Danielson. The shot fell and the Lions had a huge shot of momentum heading into the second period ahead 20-19.

Sam Pedelty came off the bench to provide back-to-back three-pointers and Lester kept scoring to put Clear Lake ahead, 30-23 with five-minutes to go before the break.

Cadet free throws and Lion turnovers let Crestwood back in with under two-minutes to go before the half, 30-30. More Lester heroics lifted the Lions to a 34-32 halftime advantage.

The three-point shot abandoned the Lions in the third period. They went 0/6 from beyond the arc in the quarter. Meanwhile Zackary Lane scored his 23rd point to put the Cadets ahead, 46-44. The lead was short-lived, as Lester kept the Lions close. They trailed by three-points heading into the fourth quarter, 51-48.

“In the third quarter we didn’t guard very well and they were able to attack the basket and get some easy baskets,” said Coach Ainley. “In the fourth quarter we were actually down seven with five-minutes to go and had a 7-0 run to tie the game on a couple big baskets by Andrew Formanek and Jaylen DeVries.

The two teams traded buckets in the early going before Crestwood steadily accumulated a seven point lead, 60-53. Lester calmly sank four free throws to again tie the score, 62-62.

Sean Wendel played an inspired fourth quarter, making two steals and grabbing a rebound and putting it back up and in to make the score 64-64 with 1:22 remaining.

Lester scored two more field goals to give the Lions a 68-67 lead with 1.9 seconds remaining. Crestwood called time out and drew up a game-saving play. A set-screen play on the inbounds pass resulted in Clear Lake’s Andrew Formanek being called for a blocking foul. Lane had only made one of four free throw attempts in the game, but he sunk the most important one-- making the score 68-68. Lester’s attempt at a three-quarter court winner