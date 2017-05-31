Lions beat the Lynx in girls soccer action

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jessica Faber shows some fancy footwork as she works the ball down the field against Webster City on Monday, May 22. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Freshman Sara Faber recorded the first hat trick of her high school career and helped the Clear Lake girls to a 7-2 victory over Webster City May 22. Faber scored three times while making five shots on goal.

The first half started slowly, with two separate rain delays. Coach Steve Faber said a “lack luster effort” on the Lions’ part allowed the Lynx to score first.

“We were in a tough situation with the second delay coming with 2:30 left in the first half,” he explained. “We knew the match might be called because of the weather; if it got to half time with the score unchanged, the match would have counted.”

With less than three minutes remaining in the half the fabulous freshman duo of Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld went to work. Their first goal was scored with less than two minutes left in the half off a beautiful Merfeld pass to a charging Faber, who hammered home the tying goal.

With less then 12 seconds left in the half, Merfeld again hit Faber off a throw in and she put in the go ahead goal. Faber scored her third goal in the second half.

Lizzy Lakose got in to the scoring column with her first goal of the season and Merfeld and Jessica Faber added a goal apiece to cement the victory.

Webster City inadvertently scored a goal on themselves for the 7-2 score.

The Lions kept the offensive pressure on, with Jessica Faber taking seven shots on goal, Merfeld three and Lakose two. Merfeld was credited with two assists in the match.

Lion goal keeper Kayla Ritter made seven saves in the win.

“I cold not be prouder of how our offense moved the ball, especially in the second half,” said Coach Faber.