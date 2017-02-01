Lion wrestlers wrap up regular season with wins over Newman, St. Ed’s

The Clear Lake wrestling team participated in a triangular meet with Newman Catholic, Lake Mills and St. Edmond Thursday, Jan. 26. Both Lion seniors that wrestled that night, Ryan Leisure at 145, and Kyle Willms at 220, ended their regular season on 3-0 night.

Eric Faught (113) and Braxton Doebel (132) were also undefeated at the meet.

Coach Mike Lester noted the 33-28 win over Newman included several great matches, including one by his freshman 106-pounder Connor Morey. Morey was down 4-0 and ended up pinning his opponent.

“Connor shows a lot of fight and never gives up,” said Lester.

Also picking up a win against Newman was Dalton Mennegna at 195.

The Lions dominated St. Ed’s, 70-0, but the meeting did include some excitement. Braxton Doebel knocked off ninth ranked Connor Allison, 5-3. Rhys Glidden, Conner Morey and Jackson Hamlin also had victories for the Lions.

Lake Mills provided the Lions with tough competition and won, 50-21.

CL 70, St. Edmond (SE) 0

152: Rhys Glidden (CL) over Ty Smith (Dec 11-8) 160: Connor O`Tool (CL) (For.) 170: Chance Poley (CL) (For.) 182: Double Forfeit 195: Dalton Mennenga (CL) (For.) 220: Kyle Willms (CL)

(For.) 285: Jake Keith (CL)(For.) 106: Conner Morey (CL) over Katie Julius (Fall 1:28) 113: Eric Faught (CL) over Sam Brown (Fall 0:32) 120: Jackson Hamlin (CL) over Noah Carlson(MD 10-1) 126: Bryan Hillyer (CL) (For.) 132: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Connor Allison (Dec 5-3) 138: Jacob Pingel (CL) (For.) 145: Ryan Leisure (CL)(For.)

CL 33, Newman Catholic (N) 28

170: Chase Mccleish (N) over Chance Poley (Dec 14-7) 182: Peyton Scott (N) (For.) 195: Dalton Mennenga (CL) over Caden Kratz (Dec 7-4) 220: Kyle Willms (CL) over Noah Ball (Fall 0:52) 285: Evan Haskins (N) over Jake Keith (Dec 2-1) 106: Conner Morey (CL) over Clayton Smith (N) (Fall 2:34) 113: Eric Faught (CL) over Cade Hansen (Fall 1:01) 120: Jacob McBride (N) over Jackson Hamlin (Dec 4-0) 126: George Schmit (N) over Bryan Hillyer(Dec 5-0) 132: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Blake Martinez (Fall 1:03) 138: Kyle Armour (N) over Jacob Pingel(SV-1 5-3) 145: Ryan Leisure (CL) over Jase Curley (Fall 1:04) 152: Kamron Black (N) over Rhys Glidden (Dec 10-4) 160: Jacob Smith (N) over Connor O`Tool (MD 9-1)

Lake Mills (LM) 50, CL 21

160: Alex Albert (LM) over Connor O`Tool(MD 15-2) 170: Cole Bergo (LM) over Chance Poley (MD 16-3) 182: Gabe Irons (LM) (For.) 195: Slade Sifuentes (LM) over Dalton Mennenga (Fall 2:51) 220: Kyle Willms (CL) over Max Johnson (Dec 3-1) 285: Cory Mathahs (LM) over Jake Keith (Fall 0:45) 106: Caiden Jones (LM) over Conner Morey (Fall 1:36) 113: Eric Faught (CL) over Jimmy Gallardo (Fall 1:29) 120: Tyler Helgeson (LM) over Jackson Hamlin (Dec 4-3) 126: Kyle Beery (LM) over Bryan Hillyer (Dec 9-3) 132: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Alex Dahle (Fall 2:00) 138: Cael Boehmer (LM) over Jacob Pingel (Fall 5:16) 145: Ryan Leisure (CL) over Maverick Schmitt (Fall 0:34) 152: Michael Olsen (LM) over Rhys Glidden (Fall 1:37.