Lion wrestlers third at Conference Tournament

Clear Lake senior Eric Faught earned his third North Central Conference title and freshman Sam Nelson picked up his first at Saturday’s conference tournament held in Humboldt.

The Lions finished third as a team. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows captured the title and Webster City finished as runner-up.

“Overall, we had an amazing showing at the NCC,” said Coach Mike Lester. “The wrestlers are wrestling at a very high level going into this last stretch of the season. We are excited to fine tune our skills and compete great this week and then on to sectionals.”

After hosting Mason City for a dual meet Monday, the Lions will conclude the regular season with a triangular Wednesday at Lake Mills. Clear Lake will host their Class 2A Sectional Meet Saturday, Feb. 3.

Faught improved his record to 39-0 by pinning his way through the NCC tournament. The 126-pounder stuck Bryce Witham, of Algona, in the quarterfinals in 1:07. It took 1:33 to take Noah Carlson to his back in the semi-finals and 1:07 to finish off Quinton Buresh, from Iowa Falls-Alden, in the championship match.

Coach Lester said Sam Nelson continues to show his dominance with his great positioning and smart wrestling techniques.

Wrestling at 106, Nelson needed just :40 seconds to defeat Jackson Kobe, of Iowa Falls-Alden, in the opening match. In the semi-finals he pinned Ryan Puckett, of St. Ed’s in 2:59 and in the championship he defeated Tyler Stein, of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 6-1.

At 138, Jackson Hamlin had an outstanding tournament, avenging a loss from Thursday night against Iowa Falls-Alden to advance to the finals.

“Jackson’s mindset really propelled him to the finals, where he wrestled a very sold match,” said Coach Lester. Hamlin was defeated in the championship by Reed Abbas, of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 13-5.

Ben Finn pinned his way to the finals and eventually lost an exciting match to take second place. Finn, a 160-pounder, pinned Harrison Hayes, of Webster City, and Mitchell Priebe, of Algona, on his way to the finals. Reymundo Vasquez, from C-G-D, earned a 12-9 victory over Finn in the title match.

Kade Hambly was another Lion in the championship. Hambly made it to the finals at 195 by beating the number one seed, Caleb Olson, from Webster