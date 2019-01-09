Lion wrestlers hoping to avenge loss against Humboldt

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake wrestlers began the second half of their season with a North Central Conference dual meet at Humboldt, followed by a weekend invitational.

Coach Mike Lester said his team was feeling the effects of a few grapplers out with illness when they faced Humboldt. Hopefully the team can avenge the loss when they meet the Wildcats again at the Osage duals this weekend.

“All in all we are wrestling at a high level after our short break,” said the coach. “It will be fun to see these wrestlers develop as we work towards sectionals Feb 2. The way we are wrestling we will be a State dual team.”

Forest City Invite

Fort Dodge took the title with an impressive 232.5 points, but Clear Lake grapplers were a competitive second at the 10-team Forest City Invitational Saturday. The Lions finished with 170 points; Creston was third with 149.5.

Eric Faught remained perfect on the season, capturing the title at 132-pounds. Faught, who is now 19-0, recorded pins in his first two matches, then won by technical fall over Luke McKenna, of Algona, in the finals.

Braxton Doebel also finished first in his weight class. After opening with a fall, the 152-pounder survived a sudden victory period against Carter Proffitt, of Charles City, in the semi-final round. Each wrestler entered the match with 17 wins on the season. Doebel got the 6-4 decision in SV-1. In the finals, Doebel won by fall over Mason Griffin, of Emmetsburg, who went to 22-4 with the loss. Doebel now has a record of 17-3.

Kade Hambly was also a winner for the Lions. He pinned his way to the title at 220-pounds. In the final he defeated eighth ranked Triston Licht, of Fort Dodge, to move to 16-3 on the season.

A trio of Lions finished second in the standings. At 113-pounds Sam Nelson won by a 20-4 decision in the semi-finals, but lost by technical fall to undefeated Drake Ayala, of Fort Dodge, in the final. Conner Morey had a medical forfeit in the opening round at 120-pounds, then pinned his semi-final opponent from Creston. He lost by fall in the final to Carson Taylor, of Fort Dodge. Brian Hillyer was second at 145-pounds after winning by fall and decision in the