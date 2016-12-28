Lion wrestlers drop close battle to Spencer

Spencer earned a win based on criteria in a non-conference battle on the mat Tuesday, Dec 20.

The two teams finished the meet tied at 33-33, but Criteria D gave the host team the win, as they won eight matches compared to the Lions’ six.

As the score indicates, the non-conference match was filled with excitement.

Spencer jumped out to a quick lead with a fall in the 285-pound match and decision at 106.

Clear Lake’s Eric Faught turned the tide with a fall at 2:13, but another decision and fall had Spencer in control heading into the 132-pound match. Braxton Doebel sparked the Lions with a battle back pin at 132 to keep Clear Lake within striking reach.

Aaron Canchola dropped a 6-3 decision at 138, but that was followed by a pair of Spencer forfeits. Jacob Pingel received a forfeit at 145 and Ryan Leisure moved up to 152 and also received a forfeit.

Spencer was in the lead with another pin at 160, but that was followed by a 12-8 decision recorded by Clear Lake’s Rhys Glidden at 170 and a fall by Kade Hambly at 182.

Dalton Mennenga was defeated 5-0 at 195, pulling Spencer to within three points heading into the last match at 220. Spencer Christensen did his best and battled back after finding himself down early. He was close to near-fall points twice, but ultimately fell short in a 5-3 loss.

“He showed a lot of heart after he got down early,” said Coach Mike Lester. “His shape kicked in and effort showed, as he almost pulled the match out at the end.”

The coach said he is pleased with where his team heading into the second half of their season.

“We saw a lot of improvement from the Battle of Waterloo. Even though we did win the dual, it was a show of improvement which leads us into the Christmas break.The second half of the season we will see these improvements and the wrestlers competing at a high level.”

Spencer 34, Clear Lake 33

285: Nic Hoefling (S) over Jake Keith (Fall 0:25) 106: Bryson Blair (S) over Conner Morey (Dec 7-2) 113: Eric Faught (CL) over Dakota Amendt (Fall 2:13) 120: Cade Hopkins (S) over Jackson Hamlin (Dec 5-3) 126: Chris Gross (S) over Bryan Hillyer (Fall 3:32) 132: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Isaiah Spencer (Fall 5:22) 138: Alex Najera (S) over Aaron Canchola (Dec 6-3) 145: Jacob Pingel (CL) (For.) 152: Ryan Leisure (CL) (For.) 160: Brody Kacmarynski (S) over Ben Finn (Fall 5:34) 170: Rhys Glidden (CL) over Austin Chinn (Dec 12-8) 182: Kade Hambly (CL) over Drew Thompson (Fall 2:16) 195: Jacob Pingel (S) over Dalton Mennenga (Dec 5-0) 220: Erick Phillips (S) over Spencer Christensen (Dec 5-3) (S Critera d 1)