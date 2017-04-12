Lion soccer team falls to Humboldt

(Above) Clear Lake’s Landon Lovstad (5) works his way around Humboldt’s goalkeeper in Friday night’s match. Lovstad scored Clear Lake’s second goal in the 4-3 loss to Humboldt. Also pictured for Clear Lake is Mordecai Nsabaah. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Humboldt mounted a late comeback and snatched a 4-3 victory over the Clear Lake boys soccer team in their season opener Friday, April 7.

The Lions got off to good start, scoring the first two goals in the match. Torian Lee found the back of the net in the 17th minute of the match. The second goal was provided by Landon Lovstad. Sam Pedlety set up the score with a feed which Lovstad sent to the net with his head.

Humboldt scored just before the half to make the score 2-1.

Will Finn gave the Lions their final goal early in the second half with an assist by Mordecai Nsabaah, putting the Lions up 3-1.

Humboldt scored two goals within a span of 10-minutes to tie the match. Despite a final attack by the Lions, the score was tied at the end of regulation.

The teams played to a scoreless first overtime. Humboldt finally secured the road win with a goal midway through the second overtime.

Clear Lake goalie Kyle Willms had nine saves for the Lions.