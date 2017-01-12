Lion grapplers capture team title at Forest City Invitational

(Above) Coach Mike Lester congratulates Jackson Hamlin after a win at the Forest City Tournament. Hamlin brought home his first championship at 120 pounds. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake wrestling team continues to prime itself for the post-season. The Lions dropped a close decision against Humboldt early in the week, then captured the team title at the Forest City Invitational on Saturday.

Humboldt 33, Clear Lake 28

A flip of the coin was likely the difference in the outcome, as Humboldt topped the Lions, 33-28, in North Central Conference wrestling action Thursday, Jan. 5.

Coach Mike Lester explained that since Humboldt won the flip, they were able to adjust their lineup away from undefeated Lion Ryan Leisure.

“We were looking for that match up, as it could have won the dual,” he said.

The Lions had other chances to pick up additional points, but fell just short. Matches at 120, 126 and 195 could have gone either way, according to the coach. “We see them on Saturday, so there could be a different outcome,” said Lester.

The Lions did record four pins in the match. Eric Faught (113), Ryan Leisure (145), Chance Poley (170) and Kyle Willms (220) won by fall. Braxton Doebel (132) picked up a win with a 15-6 major decision.

Forest City Invitational

Sparked by Jackson Hamlin’s first tournament title, the Lions were the winners of the Forest City Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7.

“It was an exciting day for him (Hamlin),” said Coach Mike Lester about his 120-pounder. “He has worked very hard for this moment and gave great effort.”

The Lions entered the consolation round sitting in fourth place, but were propelled to the top when they only dropped one match in the consolation first round.

“It was a great effort on the team part. We have vastly improved from the beginning of the season,” added Coach Lester.

The Lions crowned two champions on the day. Ryan Leisure was the winner at 145-pounds and tied for Most Valuable Wrestler honors at the tourney. Faught opened the tournament with a pair of pins and won in the championship match with a 16-0 technical fall over Dylan Koresh, of Charles City.

Eric Faught also remained unbeaten and took home the title at 113 pounds. Faught had a first round bye, then recorded falls in the semifinals and championship matches, each in under less than one-minute.

In the junior varsity portion of the tournament, Isaiah Smith and Jake Keith were winners in their weight classes. Connor O’Tool and Braden Byrnes finished as runner-up.

120: Cresten Craven (H) over Jackson Hamlin (Dec 5-0) 126: Zach Kollmorgen (H) over Bryan Hillyer (SV-1 6-4) 132: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Elijah Torres (MD 15-6) 138: Joey Busse (H) over Aaron Canchola (Fall 3:07) 145: Ryan Leisure (CL) over Davion Goodell (Fall 0:27) 152: Jaden Kampen (H) over Ben Finn (Dec 5-2) 160: Gus Arnold (H) over Rhys Glidden (Dec 6-0) 170: Chance Poley (CL) over Logan Moser (Fall 5:27) 182: Joel Osborn (H) over Kyle Calaguas (Fall 3:25) 195: Brandon Johnson (H) over Dalton Mennenga (Dec 5-1) 220: Kyle Willms (CL) over Cole Anderson (Fall 1:36) 285: Justin Jones (H) over Spencer Christensen (Dec 5-2) 106: Tanner Myer (H) over Conner Morey (Dec 5-1) 113: Eric Faught (CL) over Cole Nelson (Fall 0:27)

106: Conner Morey (Clear Lake) - 4th

Quarterfinals - Conner Morey (Clear Lake) received a bye

Semifinals - Bryce Trees (North Butler) over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) (Fall 2:18)

Cons. Semis - Conner Morey (Clear Lake) over Leighton Schoville (North Butler) (Fall 0:47)

3rd Place Match - Kelly Griffin (Emmetsburg) over Conner Morey (Clear Lake) (Dec 8-2)

113: Eric Faught (Clear Lake) - 1st

Quarterfinals - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) received a bye

Semifinals - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) over Trevor Brinkman (North Butler) (Fall 0:19)

1st Place Match - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) over Will Kirschbaum (Forest City) (Fall 0:58)

120: Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) - 1st

Quarterfinals - Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) over Gabe Walk (Saint Ansgar) (Dec 11-5)

Semifinals - Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) over Cameron Peterson (Algona) (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match - Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) over Alec Fett (Forest City) (Dec 4-3)

126: Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) - 4th

Quarterfinals - Justin Andersen (West Fork, Sheffield) over Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Round 1 - Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) over Andrew Walker (Emmetsburg) (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Semis - Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) over Cole Johnson (Algona) (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match - Justin Andersen (West Fork, Sheffield) over Bryan Hillyer (Clear Lake) (Dec 9-2)

132: Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) - 4th

Quarterfinals - Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) received a bye

Semifinals - Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg) over Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semis - Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) over Brody Bruce (Saint Ansgar) (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match - Carson Devine (Algona) over Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake) (Dec 5-4)

138: Aaron Canchola (Clear Lake) - 3rd