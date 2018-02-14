Lion defense provides win over Lynx

(Above) Clear Lake senior Jordyn Barragy takes the ball inside against Webster City, helping the Lions to a win. Barragy scored 15 points and had five rebounds in the victory.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The Clear Lake girls ended the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record in the North Central Conference. The Lions raced past Webster City, 61-19, Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Clear Lake.

The Lynx played a competitive first quarter, finishing just three points behind the Lions, 10-7. After that, the Lion defensive pressure was too much for the Lynx and they fell behind 34-11 at the half.

The visitor was only able to score four points in each of the second half periods and was sent home with the 42-point defeat.

Sara Faber and Jordyn Barragy were both in double figures for the Lions. Faber led the way with 20 points and a team-high eight rebounds and six steals. Barragy finished with 15 points and five rebounds.

Senior Chloe Mueller had one of her best offensive games, scoring nine points and dishing out four assists. Julia Merfeld scored seven points and Lexi Fasbender had six. Zoe Fasbender put in four points.

“It was a good way to finish the regular season. We moved the ball well offensively and played really good defense,” said Coach Bart Smith. “We had control the whole game. I was very pleased with how we started the second quarter.”