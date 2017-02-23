Leisure claims third title and spot in history book

Faught captures third place at 113-pounds

Clear Lake senior Ryan Leisure secured his spot in the record books by becoming Clear Lake’s first three-time state champion, and sophomore Eric Faught captured third place at the prestigious Iowa State High School Wrestling Championship in Des Moines.

Leisure, top ranked at 145-pounds and undefeated all season, became one of fewer than 100 Iowa wrestlers to win three titles, and he did it in dominating style. He ends his career with a record of 170-6.

He opened his tournament run by recording a fall in 3:14 over Scott Betterton, of Vinton. He moved on to face second ranked Kyler Rieck, of Spirit Lake, and posted a 10-2 major decision.

Leisure recorded another fall in the semifinals. This time the victim was fourth ranked Mitchel Swank (50-8), of Benton Community, in 4:46. The Lion was in control throughout the match, jumping out to a 4-1 first period score. It was 9-1 after two and 11-1 when Leisure finally took Swank to his back.

Leisure left no doubt about his dominance in the weight when he met third ranked Xavier Miller, of PCM, in the championship. He recorded a takedown in the first :30 seconds to set the tone. A second period escape put the score at 3-0. With one-minute to go Leisure, who was slowed a bit in the second and third periods with a knee injury, got another takedown and rode out the clock for a 5-0 win.

The senior celebrated the win in style— somersaulting on the mat and shooting three pretend arrows into the cheering arena.

“I planned that move for two years,” Leisure admitted to the crowd gathered at CLHS Sunday to welcome the wrestlers home. “It was just a goofy thing I wanted to do.”

Coach Mike Lester called Leisure’s win great for Clear Lake wrestling and the community.

“In and out of the wrestling room he is a champion,” said Lester. “He works hard and shares what he knows with the younger kids in the wrestling room.”

Lester also complimented Clear Lake’s other state qualifier, Eric Faught, for his outstanding effort at State and the fortitude he showed to wrestle back for third place.

Faught, who came into State ranked number one at 113-pounds, opened the tournament by pinning Cade Hopkins, of Spencer, in 3:45. He also recorded a fall in the quarterfinal round, defeating Jalen Schropp, of Williamsburg, in 1:36. The win set up a match against third-ranked Aden Reeves, of Albia, in the semifinals. The match was close, as expected, with Reeves getting a takedown in the first and Faught escaping for a 2-1 score. Reeves escaped for the only score in the second period, 3-1. Faught started the third period down and got the escape he was wanting to pull within one, 3-2. Pressured by time winding down, Faught began to push. A cradle attempt was turned away and Reeves was able to score a late takedown. Faught escaped in the final seconds, but went down, 5-3, ending his dream of a championship. Reeves advanced and won the 113-pound title.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it’s fine. I always want to win and I have high expectations,” said Faught Sunday.

“Eric had his goal set and he is a great kid who always gives a lot of effort. He re-set his goals and recorded commanding wins on the back side (of the bracket),” said Coach Lester.

Faught topped Ashton Meyers, of Keokuk, 6-0, and Kaleb Olejinczak, of Perry, by major decision, 14-2, for third place.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to start my coaching career,” said Coach Lester. “The boys worked hard all year— for multiple years, and I couldn’t be more proud.”