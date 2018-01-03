Leisure breaks records

Ryan Leisure was recognized for winning a State Individual Wrestling title last season.  As a freshman, he placed second at State at 113-pounds.  His record was 38-4.  As a sophomore, he won a Class 2A State Title at 126-pounds.  He was highly ranked and finished with a record of 48-1.  As a junior, he won his second Class 2A State Title at 138-pounds.  He is the only back-to-back State Champ in Clear Lake wrestling history and that also made him the second two time State Champion in Clear Lake wrestling history.  As a senior, Ryan won his third straight title at 145-pounds.  He is the only three time State Champion in Clear Lake history.  He finished with a perfect 38-0 record.  His overall record was 178-6, which is the best in Clear Lake history.  He is currently competing on the Iowa State wrestling team.  

