Lau and Heitland earn TIC All-Conference recognition

Two girls from the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura basketball team were honored with post-season recognition in the Top of Iowa West Conference for the 2016-17 season.

Senior Hannah Lau, who has a had a remarkable career with the Cardinals, was named Player of the Year by the TIC West coaches. She was also named First Team All-Conference.

“Hannah made huge strides in every aspect of her game over the summer, so it was great to see her have such a successful season,” said Coach Matt Erpelding. “Hannah would be the first one to tell you that none of what she was able to accomplish would have been possible without all of her teammates.”

Lau was the only player in school history to lead the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots. She averaged 18.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. She also averaged two steals a game, three assists and 2.3 blocked shots a game.

Lau’s performance this season earned her several places in the school history book. She is the all-time top rebounder with 652 in four years. She also holds the record for the highest rebound average in a season with 10.47 per game from the 2015-16 season. She also finished as the top ranked player for a season in defensive rebounds with 145. She was also the only player to have 12 20-point games for the Cardinals. In addition to her first place rankings, she also had several second place career entries in the record book. Another feat she accomplished this season was having 10 double-double games.

Junior Jillian Heitland earned Honorable Mention recognition. She was the second leading scorer on the team with a 10.6 point average. She also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists a game. She led the team with 42 three-point goals.

“Her ability to shoot the perimeter shot helped make things easier for Hannah, as teams had to cover Jillian on the perimeter or she would knock down the shot,” said Erpelding.

The Cardinals ended the season with an overall record of 8-14.