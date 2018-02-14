Late effort by Knights tops GHV girls

(Above) GHV’s Morgan Ryerson looks for a teammate in the Cardinals’ battle with Newman.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

A late run by Newman Catholic helped the Knights to a 66-52 victory over GHV Tuesday night, Feb. 6.

Newman held the upper hand throughout the first half, leading 14-7 after one quarter and 32-19 at the half, but the Cardinals turned things around after the break.

“We struggled offensively in the first half against their match up zone defense and we had a less than inspiring effort on the defensive end in the first half, as well,” said GHV Coach Matt Erpelding. “We came out in the second half and played with much better effort on both ends of the floor.”

That effort resulted in the Cards going on a 24-13 run to cut the deficit to just two in the third period. However, GHV came out of a timeout with a defensive lapse, giving up a three-pointer, followed by two turnovers which led to easy baskets and allowed the Knights to go on a 10-0 run to put the game away.

Down the stretch free throws were critical for the Knights. Twelve made free throws in the fourth quarter helped them to pull out the win.

Coach Erpelding said turnovers and poor free throw shooting were major factors in the outcome of the game for his team.

Jillian Heitland and Jade Hanson provided a one-two punch for the Cardinals, with each scoring 16 points. Hanson was six-of-nine in field goals.

Jayden Frank put in nine points and had seven rebounds and four steals for GHV. Mara Anderson also pulled down seven boards and scored seven points. Morgan Ryerson and Maddie Williams were good for two points apiece.