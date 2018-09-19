Lake Mills sweeps GHV volleyball in three

Perennial power Lake Mills swept the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura volleyball team, 3-0, Tuesday, Sept. 11. Game scores were 25-7, 25-21, 25-10.

Coach Kelsey Edwards was pleased with her teams’ outing against the Bulldogs.

“The girls played their best volleyball against Lake Mills during the second set, losing 21-25. There were great attacks and digs on both sides, it was a competitive environment for the girls,” said Edwards. “A goal of ours is to be the first to five points each set. Despite being down 0-2 in the match, the girls came out in set three and were the first to five points, another positive on the night.”

Erica Eenhuis led the Cards at the net with five kills in the match. She also recorded the teams’ only block. Megan Eastman contributed three kills, while Jayden Frank finished with two.

The Cardinals served at 95 percent in the match, paced by Macey Spilman going nine-for-nine. Maddie Williams was six-for-six. Carlee Frayne, put in 10 of 11 serve attempts, while Eenhuis made seven-of-eight serve attempts. Williams recorded two aces, while Eenhuis and Spilman had one apiece.

“We have struggled at the serving line in prior matches, so it was great progress for us to be aggressive, yet accurate, on the serving line,” said Coach Edwards.

Defensively, Eenhuis and Jamie Hejlik had five digs apiece. Spilman was credited with four and Eastman, along with Tori Sloan, had three. Spilman led the team is assists with seven.

The Cardinals, now 4-6 overall, were scheduled to host Eagle Grove Tuesday, Sept. 18. Saturday, Sept. 22, they will take part in a tournament at Bishop Garrigan High School in Algona.