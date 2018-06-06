Jones places fourth at Class 1A State Tennis Tournament

(Above) Clear Lake’s Gretchen Jones ended her high school tennis career in style at the State Meet. -Submitted photo

Gretchen Jones finished her high school tennis career in style Thursday, May 31, by placing fourth in the Class 1A State Tournament held at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.

In the first round Wednesday, the Clear Lake senior faced Clarinda’s Maddie Hartley. After battling out a 7-5 first set, Jones sailed through and finished off the match 6-1 in the second.

Jones then went on to the quarters, facing the number four seed, Elizabeth Ihrke, of Lemars. With patience and determination, she was able to secure a top four finish by defeating the hard-hitting Ihrke, 6-2, 6-2.

“Gretchen had been waiting for this opportunity and took advantage of it. This was the best she had played all year,” said Coach Mary Jo Peterson.

In Thursday’s semi-final, Jones battled the top-seeded and eventual runner-up, Yana Gaskell. She dropped the match 0-6, 0-6, before then bowing out to Pella’s Brooke Jorgensen, the number two seed, 2-6, 2-6, to claim the fourth place spot.

“Gretchen has had a phenomenal career for Clear Lake and should be very proud of her accomplishments,” said her coach.

In addition to this year’s fourth place State finish, Jones placed eighth in 2017. The senior has played the number one spot the past three years for CLHS after playing number two as a freshman.

Jones finished this season with an impressive 18-4 record and overall four-year singles career record of 47-24. In 2015 and 2016, Gretchen also paired with her brother, Sam, to place fourth and then second in the State Co-ed Tournament.

“It has been such a pleasure coaching Gretchen all these years. She has been an asset to this team in so many ways and will be greatly missed,” added Coach Peterson.