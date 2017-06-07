Jones places 8th at State Tennis Tourney

(Above) Clear Lake’s Gretchen Jones displays her plaque for her 8th place finish at the Class 1A State Tennis Tournament. -Submitted photo

Gretchen Jones made her mark in Clear Lake tennis by placing eighth in the Class 1A State Tournament at The University of Iowa’s Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center Friday, June 2.

Even though Jones dropped her opening round match Thursday, she bounced back by winning the next two consolation matches to move on to Friday’s semi-finals matches, guaranteeing her a fifth through eighth spot finish.

After a tough opening loss against Denison-Schleswig’s Jacqueline Ingram, 0-6, 3-6, Jones moved into the consolation round to first defeat Ellie Osterloh, of Glenwood, in a very tight match, 6-7 (5-7 tie breaker), 6-4, 1-0 (10-5 super tiebreaker).

With little room for error, Jones rose to the occasion again as she met Kally Peterson, of Decorah. She had lost to twice earlier in the season to Peterson. After dropping the first set 1-6, Jones battled her way back to a 6-0 second set and 10-7 super tiebreaker.

“Gretchen played some of her best tennis of the season in this match. She was amazing and definitely earned her spot for Friday,” said Coach Mary Jo Peterson.

In Friday’s semi-final consolation round, Jones met a very controlled and tough Stephanie Bush, from Davenport Assumption. Bush posted a 6-1, 6-2 win and went on to place fifth in the tournament.

In the final round for seventh and eighth place, Jones met Denison’s Ingram again. This time she fared much better, forcing a tiebreaker at 3-6, 6-7 (7-1), earning her the eighth place finish.

Jones finished this season with a 14-8 overall singles record.

“It’s tough to even get to state in our region. To place eighth in the State of Iowa is a great accomplishment,” added Coach Peterson. “We are all very proud of Gretchen. She had an awesome season!”