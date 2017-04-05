IGCA Senior All Star team

Clear Lake High School’s Emily Snelling was selected as a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior All Star Team. Snelling was unable to play with her 3A, 4A, 5A Select Team due to an injury, but she attended the games Saturday, April 1, at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. Only four other girls from Class 3A were selected to play on the Select Team. Her team won 101- 73. Pictured are members of the team: (front L-R) Carlie Littlefield, Waukee; Ryan Weiss, Ames; Jasmine Fuller, Davenport Assumption; Hannah Fuller, Valley, West Des Moines; Jacionna Stowers, Davenport North, (back L-R) Coach Chad Jilek, Johnston; Courtney Schnoor, Camanche; Lexi Noonan, Xavier, Cedar Rapids; Taryn Knuth, Johnston; Kennedy Dighton, Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Kiara Bradley, Pella; Emily Snelling, Clear Lake.-Submitted photo.