Five area golfers were named to the IAHSGCA All-Tournament teams.

Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck and Kyle Calaguas were both named to the Second Team in Class 1A-3A. Storbeck finished with a 147, while Calaguas ended with a 148.

Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling, who won the girl’s 1A-5A title, earned First Team honors with her score of 141. GHV’s Bailee Frayne was also named to the First Team. She finished with a 169.

Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong was named to the Second Team. She finished with a 171.