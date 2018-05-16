Hurdlers have success for GHV

It was a successful day for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls track team when they qualified two events for the State Track Meet at the Iowa Girls and Boys 2A Qualifying Track Meet held on Thursday, May 10, in Osage.

The top two placements in each event automatically qualify for the State Meet.

Madeline Hinz qualified in the 100 meter hurdles as runner-up with a time of 16.26.

The other event to qualify was the shuttle hurdle relay team. The team, consisting of Hinz, Mara Anderson, Rachel Hejlik and Jillian Heitland, placed second with a time of 1:10.25. Forest City won the event with a time of 1:09.54.

“The girls knew it could happen and they made it happen,” said Coach Dyan Childress. “I’m so proud of my girls.”

GHV placed 10th out of 12 teams at the meet with 35 points. Sumner-Fredricksberg won the meet with 124.5 points.

“This time of the season is also hard for girls that had their hearts set on going to State and didn’t make it,” said Childress. “They handled it well and understood that it wasn’t part of their story this year. We have such an amazing track family that the whole team was elated for the girls that did make it. Both the relay and Maddie have their goals set on making it to the finals on the blue oval.

Also earning points:

*Long Jump: Hinz, 7th, 14’03”

*Shot Put: Hejlik, 6th, 35’3.5”

*100: Jayden Hughes, 8th, 13.96

*200: Hughes, 7th, 29.12

*3000: Abby Christians, 5th, 11:58.95

*100 Hurdles: Anderson, 7th, 17.66

*400 Hurdles: Heitland, 5th, 1:13.30

*4x100: Hejlik, Hinz, Leah Meinders, Hughes, 8th, 56.44