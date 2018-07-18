Humboldt ends Lion’s season in Class 3A Regional opener

(Above) Ben Finn threw two innings against Mason City. He gave up two hits, struck out three and walked one in the loss. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Friday, the 13th, lived up to its reputation for the Clear Lake Lions. The 2018 season came to an end all too soon, as the Lions were topped by Humboldt, 5-2, in the Class 3A Regional opener.

“It is always tough to play conference teams in District play, because you have already seen them twice on the season,” explained Clear Lake Coach Seth Thompson.

The teams, which split games during the regular season, were deadlocked after the first inning of play, 1-1.

The Wildcats grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the third, but relinquished the lead in the top of the fourth, as Zach Lester scored the first of his two runs for the team.

The back-and-forth continued into the fifth, as Humboldt reclaimed the lead with one run on a hit and error in the inning, making the score 3-2.

Jackson Hamlin started the game for the Lions and went five and two-thirds innings. The senior gave up three runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out six.

Lester came in to relieve and threw the final one and one-third innings. He was touched for two hits and two runs. He walked two and struck out one.

“I thought we made some really nice plays on defense,” said Coach Thompson. “Nathan Tofte, as a catcher, threw a few guys out on the bases and we had a really nice relay from Austin Warnke to Erik McHenry to throw out a guy at home plate. But unfortunately on this night they just came up with a few key hits that we couldn’t get and that ended up being the difference in the game.”

The top of the Lions’ batting order provided all seven of the teams’ hits in the game. McHenry, a sophomore, along with seniors Hamlin and Lester had two hits apiece. Another senior, Ben Finn, had one hit in his only at-bat. McHenry and Lester each had a double. Deuces continued to be wild for Lester, as he added two stolen bases to his line.

“I really wish for their sake that this team and this group of seniors got a chance to play more games, but they have so much to be proud of both this season and throughout their careers not just as baseball players but as Lion athletes in a variety of sports,” added Coach Thompson. “This group of seniors was a special group of young men and I was very privileged to get a chance to coach them for five years.”

The Lions, who finished with a record of 20-13, say good bye to five seniors on the varsity roster: Jackson Hamlin, Zach Lester, Nathan Tofte, Ben Finn and Hunter Gerhardt.

Mason City 14, CL 3

The regular season came to an end Tuesday, July 10, in a cross-county rivalry game with Mason City. The Lions had a hard time generating runs and were defeated, 14-3.

“To their credit, Mason City swung the bats well and put pressure on our defense the entire night,” said Coach Seth Thompson.

Clear Lake actually held the lead through three innings, as the Lions plated two runs in the bottom of third. Although momentum should have been on their side, the Mohawks quickly quieted the fans with seven runs in the fourth. A sacrifice fly opened the scoring flood gates and three singles, a walk and a double piled on the runs.

Three more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh finished them off.

Clear Lake managed 10 hits in the game, led by Erik McHenry with three and Nathan Tofte with two. Ben Finn connected for a double and picked up two RBIs. Zach Lester and Chase Stuver also had doubles.

Ben Finn started the game for the Lions. He went two innings, allowing zero runs on two hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Zach Lester took the loss, surrendering five runs on three hits over one and two-thirds innings.

“We usually do a good job as a pitching staff of limiting walks, but unfortunately tonight we gave up seven free passes and most of them ended up coming in to score,” said Coach Thompson. “I thought as a team we hit the ball well, collecting 10 hits as a team, but we just left too many runners on base.”