Hughes and Smith earn honors for GHV

Jayden Hughes and Trinity Smith, both sophomores, received post-season recognition by being named to 2017 Top of Iowa West Division All Conference Team. Both girls were named to the Second Team.

Hughes led the team with 20 stolen bases. She had 34 hits during the season, one being a double and one a triple, and she scored 28 runs and had 17 RBIs for the Cardinals. She had a batting average of .425. She also did a good job in the field, with a fielding average of .864.

“Jayden was a key player for our team. When she got on base and made plays in the field, the team fed off her and our confidence rose,” said Coach Matt Graham.

Smith had an impressive fielding average of .895 and only made four errors in the field for the entire season. She collected 21 hits, with three doubles and one triple. She recorded eight RBIs, four stolen bases and scored 16 runs. She had a batting average of .333.

“Trinity is the ultimate hustler,” said Graham. “She does all the right things and plays the game the right way.”

GHV ended the season with a 4-23 record.